VID-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022, Final

The final match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will see Vidarbha Under 19 (VID-U19) locking horns with Punjab Under 19 (PUN-U19) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the VID-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Vidarbha Under 19 won their last game against Uttar Pradesh Under 19 by 18 runs. Punjab Under 19, on the other hand, have won all of their last three games and are currently among the top teams in the tournament.

The Vidarbha Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Punjab Under 19 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VID-U19 vs PUN-U19 Match Details

The final match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022 will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 23. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VID-U19 vs PUN-U19, Final

Date and Time: October 23, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The surface at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

VID-U19 vs PUN-U19 Form Guide

VID-U19 - W W

PUN-U19 - W W

VID-U19 vs PUN-U19 Probable Playing XI

VID-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rohit V Binkar (wk), Tushar Suryavanshi, Danish Malewar, Md Faiz, Jagjot-I, Ashit Singh, Neel Athaley, Pratham Maheshwari, Dharmendra Thakur, Siddhant Muley, and Sanyog Shyam Bhagwat.

PUN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates.

Saksham Singh (wk), Varinder Singh, Mayank Lokesh Gupta, Aryan Anil Bhatia (c), Manroop Joginderpal Singh, Jaskirat Singh, Uday Pratap Saharan, Randeep Singh, A Yadav, Eish Adatala Rao, and Garv Kumar.

VID-U19 vs PUN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

RV Binkar

RV Binkar is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Singh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Malewar

T Suryavanshi and D Malewar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Lokesh has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Jagjot

Jagjot and U Pratap are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Chavhan and E Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Thakur is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VID-U19 vs PUN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Jagjot

Jagjot is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 66 runs and scalped five wickets in the last two matches.

R Singh

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make R Singh the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 150 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for VID-U19 vs PUN-U19, Final

D Malewar

R Singh

Jagjot

D Thakur

E Singh

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: RV Binkar, S Singh

Batters: D Malewar, T Suryavanshi, M Lokesh

All-rounders: R Singh, Jagjot, U Pratap

Bowlers: R Chavhan, E Singh, D Thakur

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Punjab Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: RV Binkar

Batters: D Malewar, T Suryavanshi, M Lokesh

All-rounders: R Singh, Jagjot, U Pratap, A Anil

Bowlers: K Ashwani, E Singh, D Thakur

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes