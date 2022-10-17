VID-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022, Quarterfinal 1

The first quarterfinal of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will see Vidarbha Under 19 (VID-U19) lock horns with Uttar Pradesh Under 19 (UP-U19) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala, on Monday (October 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VID-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Vidarbha Under 19 will be playing their first game after a successful domestic season. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, lost their first game against Kerala Under 19 by 54 runs.

Vidarbha will look to start their campaign with a win, but Uttar Pradesh have a better team and expected to prevail.

VID-U19 vs UP-U19 Match Details

The first quarterfinal of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be played on October 17 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VID-U19 vs UP-U19, Quarterfinal 1 Match

Date and Time: October 17, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha looks well-balanced. There should be plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will look to chase on this fresh pitch.

VID-U19 vs UP-U19 Form Guide

VID-U19 - Will be playing their first game

UP-U19 - W

VID-U19 vs UP-U19 Probable Playing XIs

VID-U19

No injury update

Rohit V Binkar (wk), Tushar Suryavanshi, Danish Malewar, Md Faiz, Jagjot-I, Ashit Singh, Neel Athaley, Pratham Maheshwari, Dharmendra Thakur, Siddhant Muley, Sanyog Shyam Bhagwat

UP-U19

No injury update

Akshay Dubey (wk), Chaitanya Parashar, Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Pandey, Aansh Kashyap, Prashant Veer, Kartik Yadav, Kartik Siddhu, Ajay Kumar-III, Vansh, Vivek Singh II

VID-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Binkar

R Binkar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. A Dubey is another good pick.

Batters

A Singh

P Pandey and Adarsh Singh are the two best batter picks. T Suryavanshi has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

Jagjot-I

Jagjot-I and Ashit Singh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Veer is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Chavhan

The top bowler picks are R Chavhan and A Bajwa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Tiwari is another good pick.

VID-U19 vs UP-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

P Veer

P Veer is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He took two wickets in the last game against Kerala.

Ashit Singh

As the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you could make Ashit Singh the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for VID-U19 vs UP-U19, Quarter Final 1 Match

Ashit Singh

Jagjot-I

P Veer

P Pandey

Adarsh Singh

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Uttar Pradesh Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Uttar Pradesh Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Binkar, A Dubey

Batters: Adarsh Singh, P Pandey, T Suryavanshi

All-rounders: Ashit Singh, P Veer, Jagjot-I

Bowlers: N Tiwari, A Bajwa, R Chavhan

Vidarbha Under 19 vs Uttar Pradesh Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Binkar

Batters: Adarsh Singh, P Pandey, T Suryavanshi

All-rounders: Ashit Singh, P Veer, Jagjot-I

Bowlers: N Tiwari, A Bajwa, R Chavhan, G Farde

