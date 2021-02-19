VID vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Feb 20, 2021

Vidarbha will lock horns with Andhra in a Round I - Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the SS Cricket Commune in Indore on Saturday. This game marks the arrival of the domestic one-day competition season in India.

A total of 103 matches will be played over a duration of 25 days, with the final scheduled to be played on March 14. As many as 38 teams will be competing in this tournament to take home the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vidarbha had a dismal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign as they failed to register even a single victory in their five games. However, the Faiz Fazal-led side will be starting afresh and will hope for better results in the domestic one-day competition. They have a perfect balance between young talent and experienced players in their ranks.

Andhra, on the other hand, managed to pick up just one win from their five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games and finished at the penultimate position in Elite Group E. Nonetheless, Andhra will look for better results in the Vijay Hazare Trophy under the leadership of new captain Hanuma Vihari.

They boast of a strong batting line-up with the likes of Ricky Bhui and Ashwin Hebbar. Meanwhile, medium-pacer Harishankar Reddy, who received his maiden IPL call-up, will fancy his chances heading into this encounter.

This game is going to be an entertaining one as both teams will be kicking off their campaign with this fixture and would like to start on a high note.

Squads to choose from

Vidarbha

Akshay Wadkar (WK), Faiz Fazal (C), Ganesh Satish, Rushabh Rathod, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani, Siddhesh Wath (WK), Yash Thakur, Sanjay Raghunath, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute and Mohit Raut.

Andhra

Naren Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Karan Shinde, Ricky Bhui, Hanuma Vihari (C), Nitish Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Shoaib Md Khan, Karthik Raman, KV Sasikanth, Girinath Reddy, Uppara Girinath (WK), Harishankar Reddy, S Ashish, Manish Golamaru, Dhruva Kumar Reddy and CR Gnaneshwar.

Predicted Playing-11s

Vidarbha

Faiz Fazal (C), Ganesh Satish, Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare.

Andhra

Hanuma Vihari (C), Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, KV Sasikanth, S Ashish, Uppara Girinath (WK), Girinath Reddy, Manish Golamaru.

Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Andhra

Date: 20th February 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: SS Cricket Commune, Indore.

Pitch Report

Looking at the previous club matches played at SS Cricket Commune, the wicket seems to be a sporting one. The track has helped both the batsmen and the bowlers. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played at this venue. The captain who wins the toss would like to bat first and put healthy runs on the board. Anything over 140 runs would be a good defendable total at this venue.

VID vs AND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akshay Wadkar, Faiz Fazal, Ganesh Satish, Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande.

Captain: Faiz Fazal. Vice-Captain: Hanuma Vihari.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath, Faiz Fazal, Ganesh Satish, Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare.

Captain: Ricky Bhui. Vice-Captain: Akshay Karnewar.