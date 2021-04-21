VID vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 22, 2021

The Vienna Danube will lock horns with Indian Vienna in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Vienna Danube are having a decent ECS T10 Vienna campaign so far, winning two out of their four matches and currently occupying top spot in the standings. They lost their last game against Pakistan CC by nine wickets and will be looking forward to returning to winning ways.

Indian Vienna, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches and are currently sixth in the ECS T10 Vienna standings. They will head into the fixture on the back of an eight-run loss to Vienna Afghan.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Danube

Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar (C), Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel and Samali Shinwari.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema (WK), Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi and Wasif Saluja.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Danube

Khyber Malyar (C), Adel Sherifullah, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Mohammad Safi, Aziz Khatak, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Obaidullah Omari, Klair Kailash, Soleimankhel Habibullah.

Indian Vienna

Kunal Joshi (C), Kumud Jha, Mehar Cheema (WK), Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sunny Bains, Pankaj Sharma, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Sumer Shergill, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Wasif Saluja, Daud Zadran.

Match Details

Match: Vienna Danube vs Indian Vienna, Match 13

Date & Time: 22nd April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has assisted the bowlers more than the batsmen. The last three out of the four ECS T10 Vienna matches were won by the teams batting first. Hence batting first should be the preferred option here, with anything above considered a good total at the venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VID vs INV)

VID vs INV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Klair Kailash, Shaukat Saied, Kunal Joshi, Khyber Malyar, Mohammad Safi, Abdul Rahman, Kumud Jha, Obaidullah Omari.

Captain: Kunal Joshi. Vice-captain: Khyber Malyar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Klair Kailash, Shaukat Saied, Kunal Joshi, Daud Zadran, Khyber Malyar, Abdul Rahman, Kumud Jha, Obaidullah Omari.

Captain: Abhishek Gopalakrishnan. Vice-captain: Mehar Cheema.