VID vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Match – Jan 13, 2021

In one of three Group D matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Vidarbha square off against Saurashtra at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Both teams have had close games but have made contrasting starts to their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaigns.

In their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament opener, Vidarbha started off with a loss against Rajasthan. After mustering only 104, their bowlers, led by Darshan Nalkande and Akshay Wakhare, led a good fightback, but Vidarbha fell short in a thrilling finish.

On the other hand, in their first game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Saurashtra hunted down 164 runs in the final over against Services. Most of Saurashtra’s batsmen got starts, and that was enough to get the team over the line. Their bowling was decent as well.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Squads to choose from

Vidarbha:

Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Satish, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Rushabh Rathod, Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Mohit Kale, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar.

Saurashtra

Arpit Vasavada, Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat, Harvik Desai, Parth Chauhan , Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Himalaya Barad, Divyaraj Chauhan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Vidarbha:

Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Satish (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Karnewar, Rushabh Rathod, Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur.

Saurashtra:

Arpit Vasavada, Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai (wk), Parth Chauhan, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja.

Match Details

Match: Vidarbha vs Saurashtra

Date: January 12th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is known to be a belter. The batsmen largely enjoy the conditions, and big runs are often scored more often than not.

In two games at this venue this season, teams batting first scored over 160 runs. More of the same could be expected in this game too.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VID vs SAU)

Dream11 team for Vidarbha vs Saurashtra - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harvik Desai, Ganesh Satish, Siddhesh Wath, Arpit Vasavada, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Akshay Karnewar, Chriag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Jaydev Unadkat.

Captain: Chriag Jani. Vice-captain: Akshay Karnewar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avi Barot, Harvik Desai, Ganesh Satish, Atharva Taide, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Akshay Karnewar, Chetan Sakariya, Chriag Jani, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Captain: Darshan Nalkande. Vice-captain: Vishvaraj Jadeja.