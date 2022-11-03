VID-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 25

Vidarbha Women (VID-W) will take on Railways Women (RAI-W) in match 25 of the Senior Women's T20 League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the VID-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Railways Women have won all of their last three games by big margins. Vidarbha Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Vidarbha Women will try their best to win the match, but Railways Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

VID-W vs RAI-W Match Details

Match 25 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played on November 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VID-W vs RAI-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 25

Date and Time: November 03, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Himachal Pradesh Women and Andhra Women, where a total of 232 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

VID-W vs RAI-W Form Guide

VID-W - Will be playing their first match.

RAI-W - W W W

VID-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing XI

VID-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Shivani Wasudeo Dharne (wk), Disha Kasat (c), Prangini Chauhan, Bharati Fulmali, Reena Paul, Vaishnavi Khandkar, Kanchan Nagwani, Latika Madhav Inamdar, Nupur Kohale, Komal Zanzad, and Arya Gohane.

RAI-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Poonam Yadav (c), Mona Meshram, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, K Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja P Kanwer, Preeti R Bose, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Meghna Singh, and S R Mane.

VID-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Madhav

L Madhav, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. N Praween is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Meghana

D Hemalatha and S Meghana are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Kasat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Rana

S Rath and S Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Kohale is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Sarwani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sarwani and K Zanzad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VID-W vs RAI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rath

S Rath is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 31 runs and picked up one wicket in the last three matches.

A Sarwani

A Sarwani is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already scalped seven wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for VID-W vs RAI-W, Match 25

P Yadav

S Meghana

A Sarwani

S Rath

D Kasat

Vidarbha Women vs Railways Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vidarbha Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Vidarbha Women vs Railways Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: L Madhav, N Parween

Batters: D Hemalatha, S Meghana, D Kasat

All-rounders: S Rath, S Rana, N Kohale

Bowlers: A Sarwani, K Zanzad, P Yadav

Vidarbha Women vs Railways Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Vidarbha Women vs Railways Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Madhav

Batters: M Meshram, S Meghana, D Kasat

All-rounders: N Kohale

Bowlers: A Sarwani, K Zanzad, P Yadav, R Gaikwad, A Reddy

