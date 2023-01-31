VID-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 12

Vidarbha Women (VID-W) will take on Rajasthan Women (RJS-W) in match 12 at the Women's Senior One Day Trophy on Wednesday (February 1) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the VID-W vs RJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Rajasthan Women lost their last match against Punjab Women by seven wickets. The Vidarbha Women, on the other hand, won their last match against Goa Women by nine wickets.

Rajasthan Women will try their best to win the match but Vidarbha Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

VID-W vs RJS-W Match Details

Match 12 of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy will be played on February 1 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 9:00 am IST.

VID-W vs RJS-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Match 12

Date and Time: 1st February 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

VID-W vs RJS-W Form Guide

VID-W - W

RJS-W - L

VID-W vs RJS-W Probable Playing XI

VID-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Shivani Wasudeo Dharne (wk), Vaishnavi Khandkar, Disha Kasat (c), Bharati Fulmali, Ankita Sudhir Bhongade, Vedanti Salodkar, Kanchan Nagwani, Latika Madhav Inamdar, Nupur Kohale, Komal Zanzad, Arya Gohane.

RJS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Jasia Akhtar (c), Sangeeta Kumawat, Ayushi Garg, Siddhi Sharma, Babita Meena, Archna Saini, Suman Meena, Shanu Sen, Sonal Kalal, Maneesha Choudhary.

VID-W vs RJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Madhav

L Madhav, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J Choudhary is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Sharma

D Kasat and P Sharma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Salodkar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

K Nagwani

B Meena and K Nagwani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Meena is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Zanzad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Zanzad and S Kalal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Gohane is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VID-W vs RJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Nagwani

K Nagwani is one of the best players in the Vidarbha Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. Nagwani took three wickets in the last match.

B Meena

B Meena is one of the best picks in the Rajasthan Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. Meena smashed 61 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for VID-W vs RJS-W, Match 12

B Meena

S Meena

K Zanzad

K Nagwani

A Gohane

Vidarbha Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vidarbha Women vs Rajasthan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Madhav.

Batters: D Kasat, P Sharma, V Salodkar.

All-rounders: B Meena, K Nagwani, N Kohale, S Meena.

Bowlers: K Zanzad, A Gohane, S Kalal.

Vidarbha Women vs Rajasthan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Choudhary.

Batters: D Kasat.

All-rounders: B Meena, K Nagwani, N Kohale, S Meena, V Khandkar.

Bowlers: K Zanzad, A Gohane, S Kalal, K Choudhary.

