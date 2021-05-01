VIA vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Final - May 01, 2021

Vienna Afghan will be taking on Indian Vienna in the ECS T10 Vienna final at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Vienna Afghan have been the most consistent team in the ECS T10 Vienna. The Aman Ahmadzai-led side topped the first round, winning six out of their seven games. In the second round, they won two and lost one. Vienna Afghan beat Indian Vienna in the Qualifier.

Indian Vienna, on the other hand, won four games in the first round and finished third. They then topped Group A in the second round with two commanding wins. Although the Kunal Joshi-led side lost the Qualifier against Vienna Afghan, they bounced back really well against Salzburg in Eliminator 2.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai (c), Muhammad Sadiq, Nourkhan Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Ishaq Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zabih Wahidi, Momtaz Tanha, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Abdulhaq Utamanzai

Indian Vienna: Kunal Joshi (c), Sumer Shergill, Gursewak Sandhu, Mehar Cheema, Kumud Jha, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Mani Singh, Sunny Bains, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Sumit Dhir, Amandeep Chhabra, Shahil Momin, Soumyadeep Banerjee, Pankaj Sharma, Raul Bedi, Wasif Saluja

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan: Ahmad Naveed, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Noor Ahmadzai, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Aman Ahmadzai (c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Zabi Ibrahim, Ishaq Safi

Indian Vienna: Mehar Cheema (wk), Shahil Momin, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Kunal Joshi (c), Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kumud Jha, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Sumer Shergill, Wasif Saluja

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna

Date: April 21st 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has been a splendid one to bat on, with teams racking up big scores regularly here. The average first innings score in the ECS T10 Vienna at the venue is around 105. We could well be in store for a high-scoring final.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VIA vs INV)

Dream11 Team for ECS T10 Vienna 2021 - Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Qadargul Utmanzai, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Kunal Joshi, Noor Ahmadzai, Shahil Momin, Itibarshah Deedar, Zabi Ibrahim, Wasif Saluja

Captain: Mehar Cheema. Vice-captain: Noor Ahmadzai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehar Cheema, Sadiq Mohamad, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Aman Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Kunal Joshi, Noor Ahmadzai, Shahil Momin, Kumud Jha, Itibarshah Deedar, Wasif Saluja

Captain: Shahil Momin. Vice-captain: Mehar Cheema