VIA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 21, 2021

Vienna Afghan will take on Pakistan CC in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Vienna Afghan, who won the bronze final in the ECS T10 Vienna last year, started their 2021 campaign with a win, beating Indian Vienna by eight runs in their first game. The Aman Ahmadzai-led side will be looking to make it two wins from two on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, defending champions Pakistan CC haven’t had the best of starts this season. They started their ECS T10 Vienna campaign with a five-run loss to Bangladesh Austria. Pakistan CC then recorded a nervy two-run win over Vienna CC before losing to Cricketer CC in their last outing.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai (c), Muhammad Sadiq, Nourkhan Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Ishaq Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zabih Wahidi, Momtaz Tanha, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Abdulhaq Utamanzai

Pakistan CC: Arsalan Arif (c), Mirza Ahsan, Zeshan Arif, Amar Naeem, Naveed Hassan, Umair Tariq, Sikander Hayat, Saveez Khawaja, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Basit Iqbal, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Asif Zazai, Shahid Khalil, Muhammad Ashfaq

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Afghan: Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Muhammad Sadiq, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Noor Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Aman Ahmadzai (c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Itibarshah Deedar, Zabi Ibrahim, Ishaq Safi

Advertisement

Pakistan CC: Amir Naeem, Naveed Sadiq, Mirza Ahsan, Arsalan Arif (c & wk), Aqib Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Umair Tariq, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Kamran Naeem

Match Details

Match: Vienna Afghan vs Pakistan CC

Date & Time: April 21st 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batters, with teaming racking up big totals regularly here. However, the bowlers have had something in it for them as well and a score of around 105-110 could be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VIA vs PKC)

Dream11 Team for Vienna Afghan vs Pakistan CC - ECS T10 Vienna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Sadiq Mohamad, Amir Naeem, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Noor Ahmadzai, Aqib Iqbal, Sahil Zadran, Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal

Captain: Naveed Sadiq Hassan. Vice-captain: Qadargul Utmanzai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arsalan Arif, Amir Naeem, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Noor Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal

Captain: Naveed Sadiq Hassan. Vice-captain: Aman Ahmadzai