VIA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 21, 2021

Vienna Afghan will take on Pakistan CC in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Vienna Afghan, who won the bronze final in the ECS T10 Vienna last year, started their 2021 campaign with a win, beating Indian Vienna by eight runs in their first game. The Aman Ahmadzai-led side will be looking to make it two wins from two on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, defending champions Pakistan CC haven’t had the best of starts this season. They started their ECS T10 Vienna campaign with a five-run loss to Bangladesh Austria. Pakistan CC then recorded a nervy two-run win over Vienna CC before losing to Cricketer CC in their last outing.
Squads to choose from
Vienna Afghan: Aman Ahmadzai (c), Muhammad Sadiq, Nourkhan Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Itibarshah Deedar, Zain Mohammad, Ishaq Safi, Zabi Ibrahim, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zabih Wahidi, Momtaz Tanha, Islamuddin Omerkhel, Abdulhaq Utamanzai
Pakistan CC: Arsalan Arif (c), Mirza Ahsan, Zeshan Arif, Amar Naeem, Naveed Hassan, Umair Tariq, Sikander Hayat, Saveez Khawaja, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Basit Iqbal, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Asif Zazai, Shahid Khalil, Muhammad Ashfaq
Predicted Playing XIs
Vienna Afghan: Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Muhammad Sadiq, Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Noor Ahmadzai, Sahil Zadran, Aman Ahmadzai (c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Itibarshah Deedar, Zabi Ibrahim, Ishaq Safi
Pakistan CC: Amir Naeem, Naveed Sadiq, Mirza Ahsan, Arsalan Arif (c & wk), Aqib Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Umair Tariq, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Kamran Naeem
Match Details
Match: Vienna Afghan vs Pakistan CC
Date & Time: April 21st 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn
Pitch Report
The 22-yard strip at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batters, with teaming racking up big totals regularly here. However, the bowlers have had something in it for them as well and a score of around 105-110 could be par at the venue.
ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VIA vs PKC)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Sadiq Mohamad, Amir Naeem, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Noor Ahmadzai, Aqib Iqbal, Sahil Zadran, Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal
Captain: Naveed Sadiq Hassan. Vice-captain: Qadargul Utmanzai
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arsalan Arif, Amir Naeem, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Naveed Sadiq Hassan, Noor Ahmadzai, Mohibullah Shenwari, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Adal Afzal
Captain: Naveed Sadiq Hassan. Vice-captain: Aman Ahmadzai