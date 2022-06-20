VCC vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2022 Match 3 & 4

Vienna CC will take on the Austrian Cricket Tigers in match numbers three and four of the ECS Austria T10 2022 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Monday.

This will be the first game of the tournament for both teams. Vienna CC reached the Preliminary Final 2 in the 2021 edition while the Austrian Cricket Tigers are yet to play in the European Cricket Network (ECN).

Both teams will be looking to start the season on a strong note.

VCC vs ACT Probable Playing 11 today

Vienna CC: Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Zeshan Arif, Quinton Norris (c), Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Jaweed Zadran, Shahil Momin, Arsalan Arif (wk)

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Balwinder Singh, Mirza Ahsan, Nasir Kootwal (wk), Imran Asif, Amir Iqbal, Umair Tariq, Ahsan Yousuf, Adal Afzal, Hammad Rana, Adeel Tariq, Michael Subhan

Match Details

Match: VCC vs ACT

Date & Time: June 20, 2022, 4 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores at this venue regularly in the past and significant scores have been chased down as well.

More of the same can be expected from this game.

Today's VCC vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton Norris has the knack of getting some substantial scores batting in the middle-order. He can hit boundaries regularly too.

Batters

Mark Simpson-Parker had a big all-round impact in the 2021 season. He amassed 264 runs in 11 innings and also returned with 12 scalps with the ball.

All-rounders

Aqib Iqbal contributed effectively with both bat and ball last season. He scored 120 runs and took eight wickets.

Bowlers

Abdullah Akbarjan was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2021 season. He picked up 16 wickets from 10 games at an economy rate of 7.11.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Mark Simpson-Parker (VCC)

Abdullah Akbarjan (VCC)

Daniel Eckstein (VCC)

Aqib Iqbal (ACT)

Balwinder Singh (ACT)

VCC vs ACT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton Norris, Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Mirza Ahsan, Balwinder Singh, Muneeb Ansari, Aqib Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf, Shahil Momin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Adal Afzal

Captain: Mark Simpson-Parker Vice-captain: Aqib Iqbal

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - ECS Austria T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton Norris, Nasir Kootwal, Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Balwinder Singh, Muneeb Ansari, Aqib Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf, Junaid Syed, Abdullah Akbarjan, Adal Afzal

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh.

