VCC vs ACT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2022 Eliminator

Vienna CC will take on Austrian Cricket Tigers in the Eliminator of the ECS Austria T10 2022 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn on Saturday.

Both teams have had inconsistent runs in this tournament. Vienna CC finished fourth with eight points as they returned with four wins and as many losses. Meanwhile, Austrian Cricket Tigers have three wins and five losses. They ended fourth on the points table.

VCC vs ACT Probable Playing 11 today

Vienna CC: Daniel Eckstein, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Jaweed Zadran, Muneeb Ansari, Navin Wijesekara, Quinton Norris (c & wk), Ali Rahemi, Abdollah Ahmed

Austrian Cricket Tigers: Imran Asif, Ahsan Yousuf (c), Balwinder Singh, Aqib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Adnan Haider, Adeel Tariq, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Tauqir Asif, Adal Afzal

Match Details

Match: VCC vs ACT

Date & Time: June 25th 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The track at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn is an excellent one to bat on. After the first 20 matches, the average score batting first is 106. Thus, another batting beauty is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s VCC vs ACT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arsalan Arif can chip in nicely with the bat and he has a strike-rate of 156.81 in this tournament.

Batters

Balwinder Singh is in top form with both bat and ball. He has scored 115 runs at a strike-rate of 179.68 and has returned with 13 scalps.

All-rounders

Daniel Eckstein is in solid all-round form. He has aggregated 191 runs while striking at 214.60 and has eight wickets to his name.

Ahsan Yousuf has made some effective contributions with both bat and ball. He has mustered 78 runs and has picked up nine wickets.

Bowlers

Jaweed Zadran has bowled well in this competition and has taken eight wickets. With the bat, he has got 98 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCC vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Balwinder Singh (ACT): 639 points

Daniel Eckstein (VCC): 610 points

Abdullah Akbarjan (VCC): 558 points

Jaweed Zadran (VCC): 511 points

Ahsan Yousuf (ACT): 486 points

Important stats for VCC vs ACT Dream11 Prediction Team

Daniel Eckstein: 191 runs & 8 wickets

Abdullah Akbarjan: 139 runs & 10 wickets

Jaweed Zadran: 98 runs & 8 wickets

Balwinder Singh: 113 runs & 15 wickets

Ahsan Yousuf: 78 runs & 9 wickets

VCC vs ACT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - ECS Austria T10 2022 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Arsalan Arif, Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mark Simpson-Parker, Ahsan Yousuf, Umair Tariq, Abdullah Akbarjan, Daniel Eckstein, Adeel Tariq, Abdollah Ahmed, Jaweed Zadran

Captain: Daniel Eckstein Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh,

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Austrian Cricket Tigers - ECS Austria T10 2022 Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arsalan Arif, Balwinder Singh, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Zeshan Arif, Ahsan Yousuf, Umair Tariq, Abdullah Akbarjan, Daniel Eckstein, Adeel Tariq, Abdollah Ahmed, Jaweed Zadran

Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan Vice-captain: Ahsan Yousuf

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far