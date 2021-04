VCC vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 22, 2021

Vienna CC will take on Cricketer CC in match number 14 of the ECS T10 Vienna on Thursday.

Vienna CC have played four games in the ECS T10 Vienna so far, winning and losing two matches apiece. They lost their first two fixtures before bouncing back strongly and recording two wins on the trot. Vienna CC will want to extend their winning run when they lock horns with Cricketer CC.

Cricketer CC, meanwhile, have featured in just two ECS T10 Vienna games so far, winning one and losing the other. They chased down 117 against Pakistan CC in a last-ball thriller before losing to Vienna Danube via D/L method in their second game.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC: Quinton Norris (c), Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Satyam Subhash, Mark Simpson Parker, Suraj Mohammad, Himanshu Jha, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Syed Junaid, Ally Deny, Junaid Syed, Shakil Khan, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Harjeet Singh, Rayhaan Ahamed, Ram Schreuer

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Navidullah Shigiwal, Dost Mohamad, Aminullah Mushwani, Abdulwaseed Basit, Abas Sediqi

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna CC: Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Satyam Subhash, Quinton Norris (c & wk), Ali Rahemi, Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Rayhaan Ahamed

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Abdulwaseed Basit, Baseer Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Basheer Ahamadzari (wk), Usman Afridi, Aminullah Mushwani, Abas Sediqi

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Cricketer CC

Date & Time: April 22nd 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has been a solid one to bat on. The average first innings score in the completed ECS T10 Vienna games at the venue is 102. Another high-scoring encounter may well be on the cards on Thursday.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs CRC)

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Cricketer CC - ECS T10 Vienna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Zalmai, Quinton Norris, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdullah Akbarjan, Jaweed Sadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jayaprakash Arukkutty

Captain: Mark Simpson-Parker. Vice-captain: Abdullah Akbarjan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bilal Zalmai, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdullah Akbarjan, Tariq Ahmadzai, Jaweed Sadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Mark Simpson-Parker, Saurabh Luthra, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Himanshu Jha

Captain: Mark Simpson-Parker. Vice-captain: Bilal Zalmai