VCC vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match 30 - Apr 27, 2021

Vienna CC will square off against Vienna Danube in match number 30 of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Vienna CC have blown hot and cold in the tournament thus far. They started their ECS T10 Vienna campaign with a couple of losses before winning three games on the bounce. Vienna CC then lost two games in a row to slip down to fifth spot in the points table.

Vienna Danube, on the other hand, won two of their first three ECS T10 Vienna matches, while one match was washed out. But they have since lost four games on the trot and will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Vienna CC: Quinton Norris (c), Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Satyam Subhash, Mark Simpson Parker, Suraj Mohammad, Himanshu Jha, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Syed Junaid, Ally Deny, Junaid Syed, Shakil Khan, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Harjeet Singh, Rayhaan Ahamed, Ram Schreuer

Vienna Danube: Klair Kailash, Khyber Malyar, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil, Shaukat Saied, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Abdul Rahman, Aziz Khatak, Obaidullah Omari, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Samali Shinwari, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna CC: Lakmal Kasthuri, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdullah Akbarjan, Rayhaan Ahamed, Ali Rahemi, Daniel Eckstein, Quinton Norris (c & wk), Himanshu Jha, Junaid Syed, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra

Vienna Danube: Khyber Malyar (c), Klair Kailash, Obaidullah Omari, Aziz Khatak, Mohammad Safi, Shaukat Saied, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Zaid Miralikheil (wk), Abdul Rahman

Match Details

Match: Vienna CC vs Vienna Danube

Date & Time: April 27th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground has favored the batsmen, with the average first innings score at the venue being 105 runs in the ECS T10 Vienna. Another high-scoring game is likely on the cards on Tuesday.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCC vs VID)

Dream11 Team for Vienna CC vs Vienna Danube - ECS T10 Vienna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton Norris, Aziz Khatak, Klair Kailash, Shaukat Saied, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mohammad Safi, Mark Simpson-Parker, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Saurabh Luthra, Jayaprakash Arukkutty

Captain: Mark Simpson-Parker. Vice-captain: Abdullah Akbarjan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rayhaan Ahamed, Aziz Khatak, Klair Kailash, Shaukat Saied, Lakmal Kasthuri, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mohammad Safi, Mark Simpson-Parker, Abdul Rahman, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Saurabh Luthra

Captain: Mark Simpson-Parker. Vice-captain: Mohammad Safi