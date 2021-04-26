VID vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 27, 2021

Vienna Danube will take on Bangladesh Austria in the 32nd match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Vienna Danube had a rockling start to their season, winning two out of their first three games, while the other was washed out. They then lost four matches on the trot and slipped down to sixth spot in the ECS T10 Vienna standings.

Bangladesh Austria started their ECS T10 Vienna campaign with a win over Pakistan CC before enduring a washout. Since then, Bangladesh Austria have managed to win just one game in the tournament. With two wins, two losses, a washout and a net run rate of -1.724, Bangladesh Austria are seventh in the points table.

Squads to choose from

Vienna Danube: Khyber Malyar (c), Klair Kailash, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil, Shaukat Saied, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Abdul Rahman, Aziz Khatak, Obaidullah Omari, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Samali Shinwari, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel

Bangladesh Austria: Rakib Islam (c), Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Vienna Danube: Khyber Malyar (c), Klair Kailash, Obaidullah Omari, Aziz Khatak, Mohammad Safi, Shaukat Saied, Ahmed Zadran, Gursevan Singh, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Zaid Miralikheil (wk), Abdul Rahman

Bangladesh Austria: Hassan Ashfaq, Rahat Shahid, Iqbal Hossain, Tauqir Asif, Shamim Mohammad, Zayed Shahid, Rakib Islam (c), Shahdath Khan (wk), Alin Kalam, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh

Match Details

Match: Vienna Danube vs Bangladesh Austria

Date & Time: April 27th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

The Seebarn Cricket Ground has produced some excellent batting tracks, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. Another high-scoring encounter may well be on the cards on Tuesday.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VID vs BAA)

Dream11 Team for Vienna Danube vs Bangladesh Austria - ECS T10 Vienna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zaid Miralikheil, Klair Kailash, Aziz Khatak, Zayed Shahid, Iqbal Hossain, Mohammad Safi, Khyber Malyar, Hassan Ashfaq, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Gursevan Singh, Rahat Shahid

Captain: Iqbal Hossain. Vice-captain: Mohammad Safi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahdath Khan, Shaukat Saied, Klair Kailash, Aziz Khatak, Iqbal Hossain, Mohammad Safi, Hassan Ashfaq, Tauqir Asif, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Ahmed Zadran, Gursevan Singh

Captain: Iqbal Hossain. Vice-captain: Hassan Ashfaq