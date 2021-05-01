Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until April 30 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, May 1. Salzburg came through the preliminary finals played on Friday to qualify for Eliminator 1.

Salzburg defeated Vienna Danube by 13 runs in the first preliminary final of the Vienna T10 League 2021. Cricketer CC put it across Vienna CC by five wickets in the second preliminary final.

Salzburg then thrashed Cricketer CC by nine wickets in the last preliminary final to make it through to the first eliminator.

Indian Vienna will clash with Vienna Afghan in the qualifier, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the final of the Vienna T10 League 2021. Salzburg will face Pakistan CC in Eliminator 1.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will cross swords with the loser of the qualifier in Eliminator 2 to decide the other finalist.

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Zeeshan Goraya of Salzburg has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 319 runs in 12 matches, with an unbeaten 65 being his highest score. Goraya has an impressive strike rate of 182.28, and has struck 17 fours and 29 sixes.

Advertisement

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 302 runs so far, with an unbeaten 58 being his best effort. Cheema has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 196.10, with the help of 21 fours and as many maximums.

Bilal Zalmai of Cricketer CC is placed third on the top run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He aggregated 280 runs in the tournament, with 55 being his top score. Zalmai's runs came at a decent strike rate of 161.85, and included 27 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Apart from Goraya and Cheema, Vienna Afghan's Sadiq Mohamad (275), Qadargul Utmanzai (178) and Noor Ahmadzai (177), Pakistan CC's Amir Naeem (218), Mirza Ahsan (197) and Naveed Sadiq (128), Salzburg's Imran Asif (184) and Abrar Bilal (157), and Indian Vienna's Abhishek Gopalakrishnan (151) and Kunal Joshi (117), are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Abdullah Akbarjan of Vienna CC, with 16 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He had a best spell of 4/8 and a decent economy of 7.11.

Advertisement

Akbarjan's teammate Lakmal Kasthuri finished with 15 wickets in the tournament. He had a spell of 3/14 as his best performance and conceded just 6.94 runs per over.

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, who has accounted for 14 opposition batsmen, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/18 and has an acceptable economy of 8.45.

Other than Sadiq, Salzburg's Ali Shah (13), Zeeshan Goraya (10) and Mubashar Ali (10), Indian Vienna's Wasif Saluja (11), Kunal Joshi (9) and Daud Zadran (8), Vienna Afghan's Itibarshah Deedar (8) and Sahil Zadran (8), and Pakistan CC's Aqib Iqbal (7) and Sikander Hayat (6), are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.