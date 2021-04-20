Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 19 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on April 19, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.

Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria occupy the top two spots in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams have three points each, with the former placed higher by virtue of having a better net run rate.

While Vienna Danube put it across Vienna CC, their encounter against Bangladesh Austria was abandoned. Bangladesh Austria got the better of Pakistan CC in the first match of the tournament.

Pakistan CC, with two points, are placed third in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. They bounced back from their defeat against Bangladesh Austria to register a win against Vienna CC.

Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Salzburg, and Vienna Afghan are yet to begin their campaigns in the tournament. The three teams barring Salzburg will be seen in action on Tuesday.

Vienna CC came up short in both their matches on the opening day of the Vienna T10 League 2021. They are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2021 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Abdullah Akbarjan of Vienna CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 81 runs in two matches, with his 49 being the highest score of the tournament thus far. Akbarjan has an excellent strike rate of 225.00, and has struck five fours and six maximums.

Hassan Ashfaq of Bangladesh Austria occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He amassed 43 runs in the only knock he played on Monday. Ashfaq's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 153.57, and are studded with a couple of fours and sixes each.

Amir Naeem of Pakistan CC is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 42 runs in two knocks, with 25 being his best effort. Naeem has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 190.90, with the help of five boundaries and two sixes.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gursevan Singh of Bangladesh Austria, with four scalps, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 2/6 and a decent economy rate of 6.75.

Singh's teammates Iqbal Hossain and Rakib Islam are among four bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the opening day of the Vienna T10 League 2021. They are placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to their better economy rates.

Hossain's spell of 3/7 is the only three-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has an exceptional economy rate of 3.50. Islam has a best effort of 2/15 and has conceded an average of 7.33 runs per over.