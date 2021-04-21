Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 20 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on April 20, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.

Vienna Danube, with five points, are perched atop the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. They have won both their matches apart from an abandoned encounter.

Bangladesh Austria, with three points to their name, are placed second in the standings. They have a win and loss each, and accrued another point via the abandoned match against the table-toppers.

Indian Vienna, Vienna Afghan, Pakistan CC, and Cricketer CC have a couple of points each in their kitties. They are placed in that order in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table based on their net run rates.

Salzburg will play their first match of the tournament on April 23. Vienna CC have been on the receiving end of both their encounters thus far and bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2021 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 96 runs in two knocks, with his unbeaten 58 being the top score of the tournament to date. Cheema's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 174.54, and are studded with five fours and seven sixes.

Abdullah Akbarjan of Vienna CC has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 81 runs in two encounters, with 49 being his best effort. Akbarjan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 225.00, with the help of five fours and six maximums.

Amir Naeem of Pakistan CC is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 66 runs thus far, with 25 being his highest score. Naeem has an excellent strike rate of 188.57, and has struck seven boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gursevan Singh of Bangladesh Austria, with six scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 2/6 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 6.66.

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with five scalps, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 2/16 and an acceptable economy of 7.83.

Daud Zadran of Indian Vienna has picked up four wickets in the Vienna T10 League 2021 thus far. He has a best spell of 2/8 and has an exceptional economy of 4.50.