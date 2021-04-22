Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 21 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on April 21, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Thursday, April 22.

Vienna Danube, with five points to their name, are still the table-toppers in the Vienna T10 League 2021. They have registered a couple of wins and got another point through an abandoned encounter.

Vienna CC, Vienna Afghan, and Pakistan CC have four points apiece. They are placed in that order in the points table based on their net run rates.

Bangladesh Austria occupy fifth spot in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. They have three points in their kitty, courtesy of a win and the abandoned match against Vienna Danube.

Indian Vienna and Cricketer CC have both won and lost a match each, and have two points apiece. Salzburg are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2021 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Advertisement

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Amir Naeem of Pakistan CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 135 runs in five matches, with an unbeaten 47 being his top score. Naeem has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 180.00, with the help of 18 fours and 4 sixes.

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 131 runs thus far, with 55 being his best effort. Simpson-Parker has a decent strike rate of 139.36, and has struck 11 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Abdullah Akbarjan, also from Vienna CC, occupies third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 122 runs in four knocks, with 49 being his highest score. Akbarjan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 203.33, and are studded with 5 fours and 10 maximums.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gursevan Singh of Bangladesh Austria and Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with seven scalps each, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher by virtue of being more economical.

Advertisement

Singh has a best spell of 2/6 and has a decent economy of 7.12. Sadiq has a best effort of 2/13 and has conceded an average of 7.30 runs per over.

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC, with five scalps to his credit, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 2/19 as his best performance but has been taken for an average of 11.25 runs per over.