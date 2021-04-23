Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 22 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on April 22, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Friday, April 23.

Vienna CC and Vienna Afghan occupy the top two spots in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. The two teams have six points each, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria follow the table-toppers in the standings. Both teams have five points, with the latter having played an extra match.

Indian Vienna and Pakistan CC are placed fifth and sixth in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. The two sides have won a couple of matches apiece and have four points in their kitties.

Cricketer CC have won just one solitary encounter in the tournament so far. Salzburg will be playing their first couple of matches on Friday.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2021 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Iqbal Hossain of Bangladesh Austria has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 180 runs in six matches, with his unbeaten 83 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Hossain has an outstanding strike rate of 250.00, and has struck six fours and 21 sixes.

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 156 runs in five knocks, with 55 being his top score. Simpson-Parker's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 135.65, and include 13 boundaries and four sixes.

Amir Naeem of Pakistan CC is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 135 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 47 being his best effort. Naeem has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 180.00, with the help of 18 fours and four maximums.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gursevan Singh of Bangladesh Austria, with nine scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 2/6 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 9.00.

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with seven scalps, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 2/13 and a decent economy of 7.30.

Lakmal Kasthuri and Abdullah Akbarjan, both from Vienna CC, have picked up six wickets each in the Vienna T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher by virtue of being more economical.

Kasthuri has a spell of 3/14 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 4.80.