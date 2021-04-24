Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 23 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on April 23, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

Vienna Afghan, with eight points, are perched atop the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. They have registered wins in four of the five encounters they have played so far.

Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC and Vienna CC follow the table-toppers in the standings, with six points apiece. They are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria have five points each and are placed fifth and sixth in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. The two teams have won a couple of matches each, and accrued a point apiece from the abandoned encounter between the two sides.

Salzburg and Cricketer CC occupy the last two spots in the points table, with a couple of points each in their kitties. However, the former have quite a few games remaining and will be looking to move towards the top of the table.

Following are the team standings after the fifth day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2021:

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 198 runs in seven matches, with 55 being his best effort. Simpson-Parker has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 132.00, with the help of 17 fours and five sixes.

Iqbal Hossain of Bangladesh Austria has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 180 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 83 being the top score of the tournament. Hossain's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 250.00, and are studded with six fours and 21 maximums.

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 166 runs in five knocks, with an unbeaten 58 being his highest score. Cheema has an excellent strike rate of 188.63, and has struck 11 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with 10 scalps, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/18 and a decent economy of 7.58.

Lakmal Kasthuri of Vienna CC and Gursevan Singh of Bangladesh Austria are among three bowlers who have taken nine apiece in the Vienna T10 League 2021 to date. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Kasthuri has a spell of 3/14 as his best performance and has conceded just 4.88 runs per over. Singh has a best effort of 2/6 and has an acceptable economy of 9.00.