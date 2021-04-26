Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 25 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on April 24, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Monday, April 26.

Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC and Vienna Afghan, with eight points each, occupy the top three spots in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. They are placed in that order based on their net run rates, although Vienna Afghan have a couple of games in hand.

Salzburg and Vienna CC follow the table-toppers in the standings, with six points apiece in their kitties. The former will be playing their final two encounters of the preliminary league phase on Monday.

Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria, with five points each, are placed sixth and seventh in the Vienna T10 League 2021 points table. Cricketer CC have won just one match so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Following are the team standings after the sixth day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2021:

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 215 runs in seven matches, with an unbeaten 58 being his top score. Cheema's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 183.76, and are studded with 12 fours and 15 sixes.

Iqbal Hossain of Bangladesh Austria is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 199 runs to date, with an unbeaten 83 being his best effort. Hossain has an outstanding strike rate of 251.90, and has struck seven boundaries and 23 sixes.

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC has slipped to third position on the top run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 198 runs in seven knocks, with 55 being his highest score. Simpson-Parker has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 132.00, with the help of 17 fours and five maximums.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with 12 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/18 as his best performance and a decent economy of 7.79.

The Vienna CC duo of Lakmal Kasthuri of Vienna CC and Mark Simpson-Parker, and Gursevan Singh of Bangladesh Austria, have taken nine wickets apiece in the Vienna T10 League 2021 thus far. Kasthuri and Singh are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Kasthuri has a best effort of 3/14 and has an exceptional economy of 4.89. Singh has a best spell of 2/6 and has conceded an average of 9.00 runs per over.