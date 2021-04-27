Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 26 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on April 26, with four matches played on the day. Four Group B encounters of the second league phase are scheduled for Tuesday, April 27.

Vienna Afghan, with twelve points, finished atop the points table in the preliminary league phase of the Vienna T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in six of the seven matches they have played thus far.

Salzburg, with ten points to their name, occupy second spot in the standings. They registered wins in both their matches on Monday to leapfrog Indian Vienna and Pakistan CC in the points table.

Indian Vienna and Pakistan CC, who have eight points apiece, will be joining the two table-toppers in Group A of the second league phase of the Vienna T10 League 2021.

Vienna CC, with six points, are placed fifth in the points table. They are followed by Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria, who have five points each in their kitties.

Cricketer CC finished with the wooden spoon in the preliminary group phase of the Vienna T10 League 2021. They will be joining Vienna CC, Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria in the Group B action starting from Tuesday.

Following are the team standings after the seventh day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2021:

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Advertisement

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna continues to be the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 215 runs in six knocks, with an unbeaten 58 being his best effort. Cheema has an impressive strike rate of 183.76, and has struck 12 fours and 15 sixes.

Iqbal Hossain of Bangladesh Austria occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 199 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 83 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Hossain has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 251.89, and has clubbed seven boundaries and 23 sixes.

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 198 runs in seven matches, with 55 being his top score. Simpson-Parker's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 132.00, and are studded with 17 fours and five maximums.

Apart from Hossain and Simpson-Parker, the Cricketer CC duo of Bilal Zalmai (183) and Baseer Khan (157), Hassan Ashfaq (140) of Bangladesh Austria, Abdullah Akbarjan (136) of Vienna CC, and the Vienna Danube trio of Klair Kailash (120), Mohammad Safi (114) and Khyber Malyar (106) are the highest run-scorers from the Group B teams in action on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with 12 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/18 and has a decent economy of 7.78.

Mubashar Ali of Salzburg, with 10 scalps, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/7 and has an acceptable economy of 8.72.

Lakmal Kasthuri of Vienna CC is among four bowlers who have taken nine wickets apiece in the Vienna T10 League 2021 so far. He is placed above the other three bowlers because of being more economical. Kasthuri has a spell of 3/14 as his best performance and has conceded just 4.88 runs per over.

Apart from Kasthuri, Vienna CC's Mark Simpson-Parker (9) and Abdullah Akbarjan (7), Bangladesh Austria's Gursevan Singh (9) and Iqbal Hossain (5), Vienna Danube's Mohammad Safi (6) and Soleimankhel Habibullah (5), and Cricketer CC's Baseer Khan (6) and Mohammad Waqar Zalmai (5) are the highest wicket-takers from their respective teams.