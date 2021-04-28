Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 27 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on April 27, with four Group B encounters of the second league phase played on the day. A couple of matches in both Group A and Group B are scheduled for Wednesday, April 28.

Cricketer CC are perched atop the Group B points table of the second league phase of the Vienna T10 League 2021. They won both their matches on Tuesday and have four points in their kitty.

Vienna CC and Vienna Danube have both won and lost a match each in Group B. They have two points apiece, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Bangladesh Austria came up short in both their encounters on Tuesday. They are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table.

Following are the team standings in Group B of the Vienna T10 League 2021:

Vienna T10 League Group B Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Bilal Zalmai of Cricketer CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 243 runs in nine matches, with 55 being his highest score. Zalmai has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.30, with the help of 24 fours and 13 sixes.

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 219 runs thus far, with 55 being his best effort as well. Simpson-Parker has a decent strike rate of 131.13, and has struck 19 fours and five maximums.

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 215 runs in seven encounters, with an unbeaten 58 being his top score. Cheema's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 183.76, and are studded with 12 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Abdullah Akbarjan of Vienna CC, with 13 scalps, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/8 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.35.

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with 12 scalps to his name, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/18 and has conceded an average of 7.78 runs per over.

Lakmal Kasthuri of Vienna CC is among three bowlers who have picked up ten wickets each in the Vienna T10 League 2021 to date. He has the best economy of 6.46 among the three and has a spell of 3/14 as his best returns.