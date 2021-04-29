Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 28 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its ninth day of action on April 28, with a couple of matches each in Group A and Group B of the second league phase played on the day. The final four Group A encounters are scheduled for Thursday, April 29.

Indian Vienna and Vienna Afghan, with a couple of points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Vienna T10 League 2021. They got the better of Salzburg and Pakistan CC respectively, with the latter two teams yet to open their accounts.

Cricketer CC finished atop the Group B points table with six points to their name. They registered wins in all three of their encounters in the second league phase of the tournament.

Vienna CC registered wins against Vienna Danube and Bangladesh Austria for the four points in their kitty. They are placed second in the Group B points table of the Vienna T10 League 2021.

Vienna Danube put it across Bangladesh Austria for their only win, with the latter consigned to the last spot without a point to their name.

Following are the team standings in the two groups of the Vienna T10 League 2021:

Vienna T10 League Group A Points Table

Vienna T10 League Group B Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Advertisement

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 270 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 58 being his highest score. Cheema has an impressive strike rate of 201.49, and has struck 19 fours and as many sixes.

Mark Simpson-Parker of Vienna CC occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has scored 256 runs to date, with 55 being his top score. Simpson-Parker's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 136.17, and include 22 fours and seven maximums.

Sadiq Mohamad of Vienna Afghan is placed third on the top run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has smashed 249 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 79 being his best effort. Mohamad has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 205.78, with the help of 20 boundaries and 19 sixes.

Apart from Cheema and Mohamad, Amir Naeem (181), Mirza Ahsan (138) and Sikander Hayat (118) from Pakistan CC, Zeeshan Goraya (166), Abrar Bilal (124) and Muhammad Shahbaz (123) from Salzburg, Qadargul Utmanzai (157) and Razmal Shigiwal (114) from Vienna Afghan, and Kunal Joshi (112) and Abhishek Gopalakrishnan (111) from Indian Vienna, are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Abdullah Akbarjan of Vienna CC, with 15 scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 4/8 and has a decent economy of 7.31.

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with 13 scalps, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 3/18 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.93.

The Vienna CC duo of Lakmal Kasthuri and Mark Simpson-Parker have both accounted for 12 opposition batsmen in the Vienna T10 League 2021 to date. The former has a much better economy of 6.86 and has a best effort of 3/14.

Other than Sadiq, Mubashar Ali (10), Ali Shah (9), Muhammad Shahbaz (6) and Zeeshan Goraya (6) from Salzburg, Kunal Joshi (8), Daud Zadran (6) and Wasif Saluja (6) from Indian Vienna, Sahil Zadran (7) and Itibarshah Deedar (6) from Vienna Afghan, and Pakistan CC's Aqib Iqbal (6), are the highest wicket-takers from the Group A teams.