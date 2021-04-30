Vienna T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 29 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2021 saw its 10th day of action on April 29, with the final four Group A encounters of the second league phase played on the day. The three preliminary finals are scheduled for Friday, April 30.

Indian Vienna, Vienna Afghan and Pakistan CC occupy the top three spots in the Group A points table of the Vienna T10 League 2021. The three teams finished with four points apiece and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Salzburg came up short in all three of their matches in the second league phase of the tournament. They will face Vienna Danube in the first preliminary final.

Cricketer CC will be up against Vienna CC in the second preliminary final. The results of the first two preliminary finals will decide the teams that will contest the third encounter of the day.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of the second league phase in the Vienna T10 League 2021:

Vienna T10 League Group A Points Table

Vienna T10 League Group B Points Table

Vienna T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Advertisement

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mehar Cheema of Indian Vienna continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 10th day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 302 runs in 10 encounters, with an unbeaten 58 being his top score. Cheema's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 196.10, and are studded with 21 fours and as many sixes.

Zeeshan Goraya of Salzburg has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 282 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 65 being his best effort. Goraya has scored his runs at a strike rate of 190.54, with the help of 17 boundaries and 25 sixes.

Sadiq Mohamad of Vienna Afghan is placed third on the top run-getters list of the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has amassed 275 runs in 10 matches, with an unbeaten 79 being his highest score. Mohamad has an impressive strike rate of 192.30, and has struck 24 fours and 19 maximums.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Abdullah Akbarjan of Vienna CC, with 15 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker in the Vienna T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/8 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.31.

Advertisement

Naveed Sadiq of Pakistan CC, with 14 scalps to his name, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/18 and has conceded an average of 8.45 runs per over.

Lakmal Kasthuri of Vienna CC is among three bowlers who have picked up 12 wickets apiece in the Vienna T10 League 2021 to date. He has a much superior economy of 6.86 compared to the other two bowlers and has a best spell of 3/14.