Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 12)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 saw its fourth day of action on December 12, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group playing their penultimate league phase matches.

Odisha continue to be perched atop the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They are four points ahead of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha and Andhra. Jammu & Kashmir are a further four points adrift.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka occupy the top two positions in Elite Group B. They lead Puducherry and Bengal by four points, who in turn have four points more than Mumbai and Baroda.

Saurashtra, with 16 points in their kitty, have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 from Elite Group C.

They are eight points ahead of Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad and Delhi. Haryana and Jharkhand have both registered just a solitary win thus far.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, who have 12 points apiece, occupy the top three spots in Elite Group D. They are followed by Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, who have eight and four points, respectively.

Chandigarh have suffered reversals in all four of their encounters thus far.

Rajasthan are the only unbeaten team left in Elite Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They are four points ahead of Punjab and Services.

While Railways and Goa have registered a win apiece, Assam are still searching for their first points.

Tripura and Meghalaya continue to maintain a hundred percent record in the Plate Group. Bihar, Mizoram and Nagaland are placed third to fifth in the group. While Manipur and Sikkim have four points apiece, Arunachal Pradesh have come up short in all four of their matches to date.

Following are the team standings in all six groups after the penultimate round of league matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has amassed 435 runs in four matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 154.

Gaikwad's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 108.20 and are studded with 39 fours and 13 sixes.

Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 348 runs thus far, with 151 being his best effort.

Iyer has an outstanding strike rate of 138.64 and has struck 18 fours and 20 maximums.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND According to reports, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are all set to be included in India's ODI squad for the tour of South Africa 🏏 According to reports, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are all set to be included in India's ODI squad for the tour of South Africa 🏏#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/Hu0m4lcgCJ

Meghalaya's Punit Bisht is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has aggregated 322 runs in four innings, with 142 being his highest score.

Bisht has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 103.20, with the help of 38 boundaries and a solitary six.

Most Wickets

Gujarat's Chintan Gaja, with 12 scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has 4/30 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 5.69.

Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal and Vidarbha's Yash Thakur have accounted for 11 dismissals apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better average.

Yuzi Chahal Army @YuziChahalFC



10-0-42-3 vs Hyd

8.1-0-31-2 vs Sau

10-0-48-3 vs Jha

10-0-43-3 vs Del



- He picked 44% of Team's wkts in this season.

- He picked 2 wickets of Top 4 in all matches.



Yuzi "CONSISTENT" Chahal .👏👏



#YuziChahal | @yuzi_chahal Yuzvendra Chahal in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 :-10-0-42-3 vs Hyd8.1-0-31-2 vs Sau10-0-48-3 vs Jha10-0-43-3 vs Del- He picked 44% of Team's wkts in this season.- He picked 2 wickets of Top 4 in all matches.Yuzi "CONSISTENT" Chahal .👏👏 Yuzvendra Chahal in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 :-10-0-42-3 vs Hyd8.1-0-31-2 vs Sau10-0-48-3 vs Jha10-0-43-3 vs Del- He picked 44% of Team's wkts in this season. - He picked 2 wickets of Top 4 in all matches. Yuzi "CONSISTENT" Chahal .👏👏#YuziChahal | @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/FLOfRLvCO9

Chahal has a best effort of 3/42 and has an excellent economy of 4.29. Thakur, who has 5/53 as his best performance, has conceded an average of 6.16 runs per over.

