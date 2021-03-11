Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 (Updated till March 11)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 saw its two semi-final encounters played on March 11. The all-important title-decider will be played on Sunday, March 14.

Uttar Pradesh prevailed over Gujarat by five wickets in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

After deciding to bat first, Gujarat were bowled out for 184 runs. Het Patel (60 runs off 87 balls) and Piyush Chawla (32 runs off 42 balls) were the only Gujarat players to offer some resistance.

Yash Dayal (3/34) starred with the ball for Uttar Pradesh, with Aaqib Khan also bowling a miserly spell of 2/22.

Uttar Pradesh were in a slight spot of bother in the run-chase, as they were reduced to a score of 45/3 at one stage. However, Akshdeep Nath (71 runs off 104 balls) stitched up useful partnerships with Karan Sharma (38 runs off 63 balls) and Upendra Yadav (31 runs off 25 balls) to take them home.

Chintan Gaja (2/30) was the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat. Tejas Patel, Piyush Chawla, and Karan Patel chipped in with a wicket each for the Priyank Panchal-led side.

Mumbai outplayed Karnataka by 72 runs in the other semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai posted a mammoth 322 runs on the board. It was almost a single-handed effort by Prithvi Shaw (165 runs off 122 balls), with Shams Mulani (45 runs off 71 balls) being the other notable contributor.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (4/56) and Prasidh Krishna (3/64) were Karnataka's principal wicket-takers.

In reply, the Ravikumar Samarth-led side were bowled out for 250 runs. Devdutt Padikkal (64 runs off 64 balls) and BR Sharath (61 runs off 39 balls) were the only batsmen to put up a fight.

Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, and Shams Mulani each picked up a couple of wickets for the victors.

Uttar Pradesh will take on Mumbai in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 in Delhi on Sunday.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Prithvi Shaw has emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Mumbai opener has blasted 754 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 227 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Shaw has an outstanding strike rate of 134.88, and has struck 95 fours and 21 maximums.

Devdutt Padikkal has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. The Karnataka youngster aggregated 737 runs in the tournament, with 152 being his best effort. Padikkal's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 95.96, and were studded with 70 fours and 21 sixes.

Ravikumar Samarth is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka skipper amassed 613 runs in seven matches, with a 192-run knock being his top score. Samarth scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 105.32, with the help of 69 boundaries and four sixes.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Shivam Sharma, with 20 scalps, has climbed to the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Uttar Pradesh spinner, who has the best figures of the tournament (7/31), has also been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 4.22 runs per over.

Arzan Nagwaswalla finished the tournament with 19 wickets to his name. The Gujarat left-arm pacer had a best effort of 6/54 and had an excellent economy rate of 4.32.

Rishi Dhawan, with 16 wickets, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Himachal Pradesh all-rounder had a spell of 6/27 as his best performance and a decent economy rate of 5.43.