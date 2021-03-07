Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 (Updated till March 7)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 saw its only pre-quarterfinal encounter played on March 7. The first two quarterfinals will be played on Monday, March 8.

Delhi defeated the Plate Group toppers Uttarakhand by 4 wickets to make it through to the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Uttarakhand posted a competitive score of 287/8 on the board. Kamal Singh (77) and Kunal Chandela (62) were the principal contributors with the bat for Uttarakhand, while Saurabh Rawat (44 off 23) gave the required impetus to the innings in the last few overs.

Pradeep Sangwan (3/59) was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi, while Lalit Yadav and Nitish Rana chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

In reply, Delhi seemed to be on their way out when Nitish Rana (81) was the sixth man dismissed with just 146 runs on the board. However, an unbroken 143-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Anuj Rawat (95*) and Pradeep Sangwan (58*) saw them home.

Samad Fallah with figures of 2/64 was the highest wicket-taker for Uttarakhand but could not stop Delhi from achieving the target.

Gujarat will face Andhra in the first quarter-final encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The second quarter-final will be played in parallel between Karnataka and Kerala.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal continues to be the highest run-scorer of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka youngster has amassed 572 runs in the five matches he has played, with a 152-run knock as his best effort. Padikkal has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 97.77, with the help of 51 fours and 18 sixes.

Devdutt Padikkal in this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021:-



•52(84).

•97(98).

•152(140).

•126*(138).

•145*(125).



Tanmay Agarwal occupies the second position on the run-scoring charts. The Hyderabad skipper aggregated 446 runs in the tournament, with 150 being his highest score. Agarwal had a decent strike rate of 96.53, and struck 54 fours and a couple of maximums.

Ravikumar Samarth is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka opener has scored 413 runs in the five knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 158 as his top score. Samarth's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 99.27, and are studded with 46 boundaries and a solitary hit over the rope.

Apart from Padikkal and Samarth, Kerala's Robin Uthappa (375), the Gujarat duo of Het Patel (307) and Dhruv Raval (263), and Andhra's Ricky Bhui (258) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Monday.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Shivam Sharma, with 18 scalps, is still the highest wicket-taker of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Uttar Pradesh spinner has delivered the best spell of the tournament (7/31) and has an excellent economy rate of 4.53.

Rishi Dhawan is placed second on the wicket-taking charts, with 16 wickets to his name. He has a spell of 6/27 as his best performance and conceded an average of just 5.43 runs per over.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, who has accounted for 15 opposition batsmen, occupies the third position on the highest wicket-takers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Gujarat pacer has a best spell of 6/54 and an outstanding economy rate of 4.41.

Other than Nagwaswalla, Kerala's Sreesanth (13) and the Karnataka duo of Shreyas Gopal and Prasidh Krishna, with 10 wickets apiece, are the highest wicket-takers from the four quarterfinalists in action on March 8.