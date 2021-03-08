Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 (Updated till March 8)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 saw its first two quarter-final encounters played on March 8. The remaining two last-eight fixtures will be played on Tuesday, March 9.

Gujarat trounced Andhra by 117 runs in the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Gujarat posted an excellent score of 299/7 on the board. Skipper Priyank Panchal was the star performer with the bat, scoring 134 runs off 131 deliveries.

While Harishankar Reddy (3/60) was the most successful bowler for Andhra, KV Sasikanth and Lalith Mohan chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

In response, Andhra were bowled out for just 182 runs. Ricky Bhui (67) was the only batsman to offer some resistance, as Arzan Nagwaswalla (4/28) and Piyush Chawla (3/33) ran through their batting order.

Karnataka outplayed Kerala by 80 runs in the other quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Monday.

Batting first, Karnataka compiled a massive score of 338/3. Their in-form openers - Ravikumar Samarth (192 runs off 158 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (101 runs off 119 balls) - shared an opening wicket partnership of 249 runs before Manish Pandey scored a quickfire unbeaten 34.

Nedumankuzhy Basil (3/57) was the only wicket-taker for Kerala. The Sachin Baby-led side lost a few early wickets in the run-chase.

Kerala were eventually all out for 258 runs despite the best efforts of Vathsal Govind (92 runs off 96 balls) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (52 runs off 34 balls). Ronit More (5/36) was the wrecker-in-chief for Karnataka, while Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Uttar Pradesh will face Delhi in the third quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on March 9. Mumbai will cross swords with Saurashtra in the other last-eight fixture tomorrow.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal is still the highest run-scorer of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka southpaw has aggregated 673 runs in six encounters, with a 152-run knock being his highest score. Padikkal has an impressive strike rate of 95.59, and has struck 61 fours and 20 maximums.

Ravikumar Samarth has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Karnataka skipper has smashed 605 runs in six knocks, with Monday's 192 being his best effort. Samarth has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 105.40, with the help of 68 boundaries and four sixes.

Tanmay Agarwal is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Hyderabad opener amassed 446 runs in the tournament, with a 150-run knock as his top score. Agarwal's runs have come at a strike rate of 96.53, and comprise of 54 fours and a couple of sixes.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, with 19 scalps to his name. The Gujarat left-arm seamer has a spell of 6/54 as his best performance and has an outstanding economy rate of 4.27.

Shivam Sharma, with 18 scalps to his credit, has slipped to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. The Uttar Pradesh spinner has returned the best figures of the tournament (7/31) and has conceded an average of just 4.53 runs per over.

Rishi Dhawan, with 16 wickets, is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Himachal Pradesh veteran had a best effort of 6/27 and a decent economy rate of 5.43.