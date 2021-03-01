Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 1 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 saw the conclusion of group stage action on March 1. All the teams in Elite Group D and E, as well as the Plate Group, played their respective final league phase encounters on Monday.

Mumbai finished atop the Elite Group D points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They won all their league phase matches to qualify for the quarter-finals as the table-toppers.

Delhi occupied the second spot in the Elite Group D points table. They pipped Baroda on net run rate and will take on Uttarakhand in the eliminator clash on March 7.

Maharashtra, with twelve points, were placed third in the group. Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry finished with a solitary win each in the tournament.

Saurashtra held on to their top spot in Elite Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 despite losing to Services on Monday. Chandigarh came up short against Jammu & Kashmir to deny themselves a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Services, Jammu & Kashmir, Bengal, and Haryana registered a couple of wins each in the tournament and were placed in that order based on their respective net run rates.

Uttarakhand and Assam finished with an all-win record in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The former made it through to the eliminator by virtue of having a better net run rate.

Meghalaya and Nagaland finished behind the two table-toppers. Both the teams won four of their five encounters for the sixteen points in their respective kitties.

Sikkim was the other team to have won an encounter in the Plate Group. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur failed to register a win in the tournament, with the first two getting a couple of points each through their abandoned encounter.

Uttar Pradesh and Kerala joined the five Elite Group toppers in the quarter-finals.

Elite Groups -

A: Gujarat, B: Andhra, C: Karnataka, D: Mumbai, E: Saurashtra.



Two next best teams from Elite

Uttar Pradesh (16 pts, +1.559 NRR) and Kerala (16 pts, +1.244 NRR)



The team standings in all six groups after the conclusion of the league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal finished as the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of group stage action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka southpaw has aggregated 572 runs in the five encounters he has played, with a 152-run knock as his top score. Padikkal has an impressive strike rate of 97.77, and has struck 51 fours and 18 maximums.

5️⃣7️⃣2️⃣ runs at an average of 190.66 🤯



Devdutt Padikkal has been on 🔥 for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 🤩



Tanmay Agarwal is placed second in the list of highest run-getters. The Hyderabad opener scored 446 runs in the tournament, with 150 as his highest score. Agarwal's runs came at a decent strike rate of 96.53, and included 54 fours and a couple of sixes.

Ravikumar Samarth occupies the third position in the run-scoring charts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka skipper has amassed 413 runs to date, with an unbeaten 158 being his best effort. Samarth has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 99.27, with the help of 46 boundaries and a solitary hit over the rope.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Shivam Sharma, with 18 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Uttar Pradesh spinner has recorded the best spell of the tournament (7/31) and has conceded an average of just 4.53 runs per over.

Rishi Dhawan, with 16 wickets, occupies the second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He had a spell of 6/27 as his best performance and had an excellent economy rate of 5.43, but his team has been eliminated from the tournament.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, who has picked up 15 wickets, is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Gujarat pacer has a best effort of 6/54 and an exceptional economy rate of 4.41.