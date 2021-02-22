Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 22 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 had its third day of action on February 22, with all the teams in Elite Group A, B, and C playing their second encounters.

Elite Group D and E and the Plate Group sides will be seen plying their trades again on Tuesday.

Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Baroda occupy the top three spots in the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The three teams have eight points apiece and are placed in that order based on their respective net run rates.

Chhattisgarh, Tripura, and Goa suffered their second consecutive defeats and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Jharkhand and Andhra are perched at the top of the Elite Group B points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The two teams have won both their matches so far, with the former placed higher on the points table due to their better net run rate.

Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu, with four points each, are placed third and fourth in the group. Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have suffered defeats in both their matches and occupy the last two positions in the Elite Group B points table.

Railways and Kerala occupy the top two positions in the Elite Group C points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The two teams have eight points each in their respective kitties, with the former having a much superior net run rate.

Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the other teams in the group to have won a match thus far. Odisha and Bihar have come up short in both their respective encounters to date and occupy the last two spots in the Elite Group C points table.

The team standings in all the six groups after the third day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Tilak Varma has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

The Hyderabad opener has amassed 216 runs in the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 156 as his highest score. Varma has an excellent strike rate of 96.86, and has struck sixteen fours and five sixes.

Varma's opening partner Tanmay Agarwal occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. The Hyderabad skipper has scored 208 runs in his two knocks, with 122 being his top score. Agarwal's runs have come at an impressive strike of 96.29, and feature 24 fours apart from a solitary hit over the rope.

Congrats to Hyderabad Team.

Take a Bow Tanmay Agarwal 122. Well played Thilak Varma 60. Excellent spell Mehdi Hasan 3/32.#VijayHazareTrophy #HYDvCHH — JaayShaan(Shankar) (@JaayShaan) February 22, 2021

Vishnu Solanki is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Baroda right-hander has aggregated 205 runs thus far, with 108 as his best effort. Solanki has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 85.41, with the help of 23 fours and two maximums.

Krunal Pandya in Vijay Hazare Trophy



71(77) v Goa

127*(97) v Tripura



Vishnu Solanki scored 108(132) & 97(108) in these two games for Baroda — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 22, 2021

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Pradeep Poojar is the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, with nine scalps to his credit. The Railways medium-pacer has a best spell of 6/43 and a decent economy rate of 5.24.

Arzan Nagwaswalla and Varun Aaron have both accounted for eight wickets in the two matches they have played. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better average.

Gujarat's Nagwaswalla has a spell of 6/54 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 4.76. Aaron of Jharkhand has returned figures of 6/37 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 6.12.