Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 23 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 had its fourth day of action on February 23, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E as well as the Plate Group displaying their wares.

Elite Group A, B, and C sides will be playing their respective third encounters on Wednesday, February 24.

Mumbai is perched atop the Elite Group D points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They are the only team in the group to have won both their matches for the eight points in their kitty.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan follow the table-toppers, with four points each to their names. Puducherry is the only team not to have won an encounter in Elite Group D thus far.

Chandigarh and Saurashtra occupy the top two spots in the Elite Group E points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They have eight points each in their bag, with the former placed higher due to their slightly better net run rate.

Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir have both won and lost an encounter each in Elite Group E. Haryana and Services have come up short in both the matches they have played and occupy the last two spots in the group.

Assam, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland maintained their hundred percent record in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The three teams registered their second consecutive victories in the tournament and are only separated by their net run rates in the points table.

Meghalaya is the other team to have a match in the Plate Group. They put it across Sikkim to open their account in the tournament.

Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have a couple of points apiece, courtesy of the abandoned encounter between the two sides. Sikkim and Manipur bring up the rear of the Plate Group points table, the two teams having suffered reversals in both their matches to date.

The team standings in all the six groups after the fourth day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Tilak Varma continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Hyderabad youngster has aggregated 216 runs in the two innings he has played, with an unbeaten 156 as his best effort. Varma's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 96.86, and include sixteen fours and five sixes.

Jay Bista occupies the second position in the list of highest run-getters. The Uttarakhand opener has amassed 212 runs thus far, with 141 as his top score. Bista has an excellent strike rate of 117.77, and has struck 26 fours apart from five hits over the rope.

Tanmay Agarwal has slipped to the third spot in the run-scoring charts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Hyderabad skipper has scored 208 runs in the two matches he has played, with 122 being his highest score. Agarwal has not been a slouch either, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 96.29 with the help of 24 fours and a solitary maximum.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Pradeep Poojar, with nine scalps, is still the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The 26-year-old from Railways has a spell of 6/43 as his best performance and a decent economy rate of 5.24.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Rishi Dhawan are among four bowlers who have accounted for eight wickets apiece in the tournament thus far. They are placed higher than the other two bowlers due to their better averages.

Mumbai's Kulkarni has a best spell of 5/44 and an exceptional economy rate of 3.95. Dhawan from Himachal Pradesh has recorded the best figures of the tournament (6/27) and has also conceded an average of just 4.42 runs per over.