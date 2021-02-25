Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 25 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 had its sixth day of action on February 25, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E, as well as the Plate Group, playing their respective third encounters.

The Elite Group A, B, and C sides will play their penultimate league stage matches on Friday, February 26.

Mumbai continues to occupy the top spot in the Elite Group D points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They annihilated Puducherry to register their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

Delhi and Maharashtra, with eight points apiece, follow Mumbai in the points table. Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are the other teams to have won an encounter in the group, with Puducherry yet to open their account.

Saurashtra and Chandigarh are placed atop the Elite Group E points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They have twelve points each in their respective kitties, with the former having a better net run rate.

Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Bengal have all won one and lost a couple of encounters each. Services have come up short in all three encounters they have played and are placed last in the Elite Group E points table.

Uttarakhand and Assam, with twelve points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Plate Group points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Meghalaya and Nagaland trail the two table-toppers with eight points each.

Sikkim got the better of Manipur on Thursday to register their first win of the tournament. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh still have just two points each, which they got from the abandoned encounter between the two sides.

Manipur were at the receiving end in their third consecutive match and bring up the rear of the Plate Group points table.

The team standings in all the groups after the sixth day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Prithvi Shaw has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Mumbai opener has smashed 366 runs in the three knocks he has played, with his unbeaten 227 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Shaw has an excellent strike rate of 131.18, and has struck 52 fours and seven sixes.

Devdutt Padikkal has slipped to the second spot on the run-scoring charts. The Karnataka southpaw has amassed 301 runs in the three encounters he has played, with a 152-run knock as his best effort. Padikkal has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 93.47, with the help of 29 fours and seven hits over the rope.

Robin Uthappa is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Kerala opener has aggregated 288 runs to date, with 107 as his top score. Uthappa's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 118.03, and comprise of 26 fours and thirteen maximums.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Shivam Sharma and Pradeep Poojar are still the highest wicket-takers after Day 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They have scalped eleven wickets apiece, with the former having a slightly better average.

Uttar Pradesh's Sharma has the best figures of the tournament (7/31) along with an impressive economy rate of 4.65. Poojar from Railways has a best spell of 6/43 and has conceded an average of just 5.15 runs per over.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, with ten wickets, occupies the third position in the wicket-taking charts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Gujarat pacer has a spell of 6/54 as his best performance and an excellent economy rate of 4.44.