Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 26 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 saw its seventh day of action on February 26, with all the teams in Elite Group A, B, and C playing their penultimate league phase encounters.

Elite Group D and E, as well as the Plate Group sides, will be plying their trade on Saturday, February 27.

Gujarat and Baroda, with sixteen points apiece, occupy the top two positions in the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The clash between the two sides on Sunday will decide the table-toppers.

Hyderabad have won and lost a couple of encounters each for the eight points in their bag. Chhattisgarh and Goa have won a solitary match apiece, while Tripura are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Jharkhand are still perched atop the Elite Group B points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 despite suffering a defeat against Tamil Nadu on Friday. Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, and Madhya Pradesh have eight points each in their respective kitties.

The aforementioned four teams have a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals as the group toppers if Andhra can put it across Jharkhand on February 28. Vidarbha are placed last in Elite Group B and are out of contention for a knockout stage berth.

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have all won three and lost an encounter each in Elite Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They are placed in that order on the points table based on their net run rates.

Railways, with eight points, is the other team that has an outside chance to finish as the Elite Group C toppers. Odisha and Bihar have been on the receiving end in three and four encounters respectively and are not in the reckoning for a quarter-final berth.

The team standings in all six groups after the seventh day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal has reclaimed the top spot in the highest run-scorers list after the seventh day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

The Karnataka youngster has aggregated 427 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 152-run knock as his highest score. Padikkal's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 92.82, and are studded with 42 fours and nine maximums.

Devdutt Padikkal in Vijay Hazare 2021:



52(84)

97(98)

152(140)

126*(138)



He is just 20-years-old - Unbelievable run in all three formats continues by Padikkal in domestics. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2021

Krunal Pandya, with 386 runs to his name, is placed second on the run-scoring charts. The all-rounder has an unbeaten 133 as his top score. Pandya has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 119.13, with the help of 54 boundaries and six hits over the rope.

Advertisement

Krunal Pandya’s brilliant form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 continues as the the Baroda captain scored his second 💯 in three games 🤩👏#VijayHazareTrophy #VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/lGIC40eyxl — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) February 26, 2021

Prithvi Shaw has slipped to the third position in the highest run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Mumbai opener has blasted 366 runs in just three knocks, with his unbeaten 227 being the highest individual score in the history of the tournament. Shaw has an outstanding strike rate of 131.18, and has struck 52 fours and seven sixes.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla and Siddharth Kaul are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 7 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They have accounted for thirteen opposition batsmen each, with the former placed higher due to his better average.

Gujarat's Nagwaswalla has a best spell of 6/54 and an exceptional economy rate of 4.33. Kaul from Punjab has returned figures of 4/27 as his best performance and has conceded an average of just 4.62 runs per over.

Shivam Sharma, with twelve scalps to his name, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner has a best effort of 7/31 along with an excellent economy rate of 4.92.