Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 27 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 saw its eighth day of action on February 27, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E, as well as the Plate Group, playing their respective penultimate league stage encounters.

The Elite Group A, B, and C sides will play their final preliminary phase matches on Sunday, February 28.

Mumbai, with sixteen points, is perched atop the Elite Group D points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. A win in their final league stage encounter will guarantee them a quarter-final berth.

Delhi is placed second in the group and is the only team that can finish as the table-toppers ahead of Mumbai. Maharashtra dropped out of the race to finish at the top of the table after losing to Delhi on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry have all won just a solitary encounter thus far and are out of contention for a quarter-final berth.

Saurashtra put it across Chandigarh to remain the only unbeaten team in Elite Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. This was the first loss for Chandigarh in the tournament and they will hope their conquerors come up short against Services on Monday to give them a chance to finish as the group toppers.

Bengal have eight points to their credit and are placed third in the Elite Group E points table. Services, Jammu & Kashmir, and Haryana have four points apiece, courtesy of a solitary win each they have registered.

Uttarakhand and Assam, with sixteen points each, continue to occupy the top two spots in the Plate Group points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Meghalaya and Nagaland follow the two table-toppers with twelve points apiece.

Sikkim is the only other team to have won a match in the Plate Group. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have two points each, courtesy of the abandoned match between the two sides, while Manipur have come up short in all their four encounters thus far.

The team standings in all six groups after the eighth day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka southpaw has amassed 427 runs in the four encounters he has played, with a 152-run knock being his best effort. Padikkal has a decent strike rate of 92.82, and has struck 42 fours and nine sixes.

Prithvi Shaw has jumped to the second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Mumbai opener has smashed 402 runs in the four knocks he has played, including the tournament's highest score of an unbeaten 227. Shaw has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 130.09, with the help of 57 fours and seven hits over the boundary.

Krunal Pandya is placed third in the highest run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Baroda all-rounder has aggregated 386 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 133 as his highest score. Pandya's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 119.13, and include 54 boundaries and six maximums.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla and Siddharth Kaul are still the highest wicket-takers after Day 8 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They have scalped thirteen wickets apiece, with the former having a better average.

Nagwaswalla from Gujarat, who has a spell of 6/54 as his best performance, has an exceptional economy rate of 4.33. Punjab's Kaul has a best effort of 4/27 and has also been quite stingy, having conceded an average of just 4.62 runs per over.

Rishi Dhawan and Shivam Sharma have picked up twelve wickets each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, with the former placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his better average.

Dhawan, the Himachal Pradesh veteran, has a spell of 6/27 as his best returns. He also has an excellent economy rate of 4.41.