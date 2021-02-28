Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 28 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 had its ninth day of action on February 28, with all the teams in Elite Group A, B, and C playing their respective final league stage matches.

Elite Group D and E, as well as the Plate Group sides, will also play their last preliminary phase encounters on Monday, March 1.

Gujarat defeated Baroda to seal the top spot in the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They secured a quarter-final berth with this win, while the latter will have to wait for the final Elite Group D and E matches to know their fate in the tournament.

Hyderabad finished third in Elite Group A, with twelve points in their kitty. They were followed by Chhattisgarh, who put it across Tripura on Sunday for their second win of the tournament.

Goa and Tripura brought up the rear of the Elite Group A points table. The former's only win came against the latter, who failed to open their account in the tournament.

Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh finished with twelve points apiece in the Elite Group B of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They were placed in that order based on their net run rate, with Andhra gaining a direct entry in the quarter-finals.

Punjab and Vidarbha occupy the fifth and sixth positions in the Elite Group B points table. They finished the tournament with eight and four points in their respective kitties.

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala occupy the top three spots in the Elite Group C points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. All three teams have sixteen points each, with Karnataka's superior net run rate guaranteeing them an entry into the quarter-finals.

Railways and Odisha finished fourth and fifth in Elite Group C, with eight and four points respectively. Bihar came up short in all their five encounters to finish with the wooden spoon.

The team standings in all six groups after the ninth day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Advertisement

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal has consolidated his position at the top of the run-scoring charts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka youngster has amassed 572 runs in the five matches he has played, with a 152-run knock as his highest score. Padikkal's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 97.77, and are studded with 51 fours and 18 sixes.

Advertisement

Tanmay Agarwal occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. The Hyderabad skipper finished the tournament with 446 runs, with a 150 as his best effort. Agarwal scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 96.53, with the help of 54 fours and a couple of hits over the rope.

Ravikumar Samarth of Karnataka is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Padikkal's opening partner has aggregated 413 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 158 being his top score. Samarth has an excellent strike rate of 99.27, and has struck 46 boundaries apart from a solitary maximum.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Shivam Sharma, with 18 wickets, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Uttar Pradesh spinner's spell of 7/31 is the best bowling effort of the tournament and he has an excellent economy rate of 4.53.

20-years old Shivam Sharma's Performance in this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021:-



•9-0-40-3

•10-0-64-1

•10-0-31-7

•10-0-57-1

•8.1-0-22-6



5 Match, 18 Wickets Including 2 five wicket haul. Absolute Brilliant from this youngster. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

Arzan Nagwaswalla is placed second on the wicket-taking charts, with 15 scalps to his name. The Gujarat left-arm seamer has 6/54 as his best returns and an exceptional economy rate of 4.41.

Siddarth Kaul has slipped to the third position on the highest wicket-takers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Punjab pacer, who finished the tournament with 14 wickets, had a spell of 4/27 as his best performance and conceded an average of just 5.51 runs per over.