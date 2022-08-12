VIK vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Quarter-final 1

Viktoria Berlin (VIK) will take on Berlin CC (BER) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Friday, August 12.

Viktoria Berlin finished second in Group A with five wins from their eight matches. Berlin CC, meanwhile, finished third in Group B, winning and losing four apiece. A cracking contest awaits in Dresden with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

VIK vs BER Probable Playing 11 Today

VIK XI

Zamir Haider, Shahbaz Muhammad, Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje, Shahid Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Parshant Godara, Talal Khan, Zeeshan Sahi, Andi Mirza, Shoib Akhtar.

BER XI

Sagar Kataria, Saddam Gill, Sahil Lal, Jatinder Vashisht, Awais Zafar(c), Ata Ahmad, Abhilash Anantharam(wk), Nick Kraiger, Manish Tiwari, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh.

Match Details

VIK vs BER, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Quarter-final 1

Date and Time: 12th August, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden generally favors batters, with high scores being common at the venue. The bowlers will need to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the flow of runs in check.

Today’s VIK vs BER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Haider is his side's top-scorer with 177 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of over 205.

Batters

Z Mahmood is Viktoria Berlin's second-highest run-scorer in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 with 139 runs. He has also picked up seven wickets.

All-rounders

N Kraiger has been Berlin CC's standout player. He has scored 73 runs and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps at a stunning average of 5.84. He could be an excellent captaincy choice for your VIK vs BER Dream11 fantasy team.

J Vashisht has amassed 116 runs at a strike rate of over 187 in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022. He also has six wickets to his name.

Bowlers

I Bukhari has taken 10 wickets in the competition and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in VIK vs BER Dream11 prediction team

N Kraiger (BER) – 605 points

Z Mahmood (VIK) – 505 points

J Vashisht (BER) – 448 points

Z Sahi (VIK) – 418 points

I Bukhari (BER) – 380 points

Important stats for VIK vs BER Dream11 prediction team

N Kraiger: 73 runs and 13 wickets

Z Mahmood: 139 runs and 7 wickets

J Vashisht: 116 runs and 6 wickets

Z Sahi: 56 runs and 9 wickets

I Bukhari: 10 wickets

VIK vs BER Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)

VIK vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Haider, Z Mahmood, S Kataria, S Lal, N Kraiger, J Vashisht, Z Sahi, S Gill, I Bukhari, E Latif, M Tiwari.

Captain: N Kraiger. Vice-captain: Z Mahmood.

VIK vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Haider, Z Mahmood, S Kataria, A Garje, N Kraiger, J Vashisht, Z Sahi, I Bukhari, E Latif, M Tiwari, M Raheja.

Captain: J Vashisht. Vice-captain: Z Sahi.

