VIK vs ELT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden T10, Match 13

The 13th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will see FC Viktoria 89 (VIK) squaring off against Elbe Tigers (ELT) at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden on Wednesday, August 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VIK vs ELT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. FC Viktoria 89 have various in-form players who can help then win the season.

Elbe Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but FC Viktoria 89 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VIK vs ELT Match Details

The 13th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will be played on August 16 at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VIK vs ELT, Match 13

Date and Time: 16th August 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Stadium, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between ACB Kombats and RC Dresden, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

VIK vs ELT Form Guide

VIK - Will be playing their first match

ELT - Will be playing their first match

VIK vs ELT Probable Playing XI

VIK Playing XI

No injury updates

Waleed Aslam (c), Z Mohamd, Asif Sayed, Talal Khan, Raza Amar, Zahid Mahmood, Haider Ali, Asim Rehman (wk), Zamir Haider, B Hussain- II, Shahid Ali

ELT Playing XI

No injury updates

Tamaljit Day (wk), Arifur Rahman, Azim Uddin, Danial Israr, Murtaza Hassan, Foqrul Islam, Hossain Mobarak, Munireddy Singana, Swapnil Bane, Subir Modak, Dinesh Gunasekar

VIK vs ELT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Haider

Z Haider is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Day is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Israr

M Hassan and D Israr are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Aslam played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Mahmood

Z Sahi and Z Mahmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Islam is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

E Latif

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Latif and D Gunasekar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VIK vs ELT match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Mahmood

Z Mahmood will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy.

F Islam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make F Islam as he will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 181 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for VIK vs ELT, Match 13

Z Sahi

Z Mahmood

F Islam

D Israr

Z Haider

FC Viktoria 89 vs Elbe Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

FC Viktoria 89 vs Elbe Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Haider, T Day

Batters: D Israr, M Hassan

All-rounders: Z Mahmood, Z Sahi, F Islam, H Mobarak, S Bane, M Singana

Bowlers: E Latif

FC Viktoria 89 vs Elbe Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Haider

Batters: D Israr

All-rounders: Z Mahmood, Z Sahi, F Islam, H Mobarak, S Bane, M Singana, S Ali

Bowlers: E Latif, T Khan