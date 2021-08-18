VIK vs FBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 9 & 10

FC Viktoria 89 will lock horns with Fuchse Berlin Lions in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Wednesday.

FC Viktoria 89 will head into today's double-header high on confidence after winning their last match against BSC Rehberge 1945 by seven runs. They have won one out of their two ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently third in Group A. Fuchse Berlin Lions, on the other hand, have won just one out of their four matches and currently find themselves at the bottom of Group A. They beat SG Einheit Halle by five runs in their last ECS T10 Dresden match.

VIK vs FBL Probable Playing 11 Today

VIK XI

Zeeshan Sahi (C), Usman Hadi, Zamir Haider (WK), Ehsan Latif, Waleed Aslam, Zahid Mahmood, Arjun Nagathankandy, Harsha Gopireddy, Harsha Busireddy, Akhil Garje, Asad Hussain.

FBL XI

Ganidu Arumadura (C), Chamila Bandara, Indika Gunasekara (WK), Imran Muhammad, Vinny Muruhesapillai, Tharanga Loku Liyana, Tiron De Alwis, Nauman Stanikzai, Stefane Siriwardana, Dinesh Loronsu Hewa, Praveen Nattramilarasu.

Match Details

VIK vs FBL, Matches 9 & 10, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 18th August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last four ECS T10 Dresden matches played at the venue is 108 runs.

Today’s VIK vs FBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Indika Gunasekara: Gunasekara is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team today. He has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 151.56 in four ECS T10 Dresden matches this season.

Batsmen

Chamila Bandara: Bandara has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 36 runs and picking up a wicket. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team today.

Waleed Aslam: Aslam has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for FC Victoria 89 this season. He has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of close to 180 in two ECS T10 Dresden matches.

All-rounders

Zahid Mahmood: Mahmood has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has scored 69 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 209.09 and also picked up two wickets in two outings.

Ganidu Arumadura: Arumadura can provide you with some valuable points today. He has taken five wickets and also scored 15 runs in four ECS T10 Dresden matches this season.

Bowlers

Ehsan Latif: Latif has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. He is also the leading wicket-taker for FC Victoria 89 this season.

Nauman Stanikzai: Stanikzai has taken three wickets, including his best figures of 2/9 in four ECS T10 Dresden matches. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in VIK vs FBL Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood (VIK) - 205 points

Ganidu Arumadura (FBL) - 203 points

Indika Gunasekara (FBL) - 199 points

Ehsan Latif (VIK) - 141 points

Tharanga Loku Liyana (FBL) - 116 points

Important stats for VIK vs FBL Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood: 69 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 209.09 and ER - 8.00

Ganidu Arumadura: 15 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 107.14 and ER - 5.71

Imran Muhammad: 27 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 245.45 and ER - 5.00

Indika Gunasekara: 97 runs in 4 matches; SR - 151.56

Ehsan Latif: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.50

VIK vs FBL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

VIK vs FBL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Indika Gunasekara, Chamila Bandara, Waleed Aslam, Arjun Nagathankandy, Zahid Mahmood, Ganidu Arumadura, Imran Muhammad, Tharanga Loku Liyana, Ehsan Latif, Nauman Stanikzai, Stefane Siriwardana.

Captain: Imran Muhammad. Vice-captain: Ganidu Arumadura.

VIK vs FBL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indika Gunasekara, Chamila Bandara, Vinny Muruhesapillai, Waleed Aslam, Usman Hadi, Zahid Mahmood, Ganidu Arumadura, Imran Muhammad, Ehsan Latif, Nauman Stanikzai, Stefane Siriwardana.

Captain: Ganidu Arumadura. Vice-captain: Zahid Mahmood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar