VIK vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 15 & 16

FC Viktoria Berlin (VIK) will lock horns with Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin (ICAB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Thursday, August 4.

FC Viktoria Berlin are third in the Group A standings, having won three out of their four games. They defeated ACB Kerala Kombans by six wickets in their last match. Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin have also won three out of their four fixtures and are second in the Group B points table. They defeated RC Dresden by seven wickets in their last match.

VIK vs ICAB Probable Playing 11 Today

VIK XI

Zamir Haider (WK), Zahid Mahmood, Akhil Garje, Bilal Hussain, Asif Sayed, Parshant Godara, Shahbaz Muhammad, Shahid Ali, Zeeshan Sahi, Ehsan Latif, Andi Mirza.

ICAB

Akhil Javvaji (WK), Amar Shankarappa,Naga Mahanandhi, Sagar Jariwala, Arun Kumar (C), Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Rohit Grover, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty.

Match Details

VIK vs ICAB, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 15 & 16

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden is a sporting one. While the batters could struggle initially, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 88 runs.

Today’s VIK vs ICAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zamir Haider: Haider is FC Viktoria Berlin's leading run-scorer with 78 runs at a strike rate of 260.00 in four matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Batters

Zahid Mahmood: Mahmood is a reliable batter who has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 111.11 in four matches, while also picking up seven wickets.

Naga Mahanandhi: Mahanandhi could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 28 runs and scalped six wickets in four ECS T10 Dresden matches.

All-rounders

Ravi Vanukuri: Although Vanukuri is yet to perform with the bat, he has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in three outings for ICA Berlin.

Rohit Grover: Grover could help you fetch some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance on Thursday. He has scored 60 runs and taken three wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Ketan Shetty: Shetty will lead the ICA Berlin's bowling attack on Thursday. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.17 in four matches.

Zeeshan Sahi: Sahi has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 5.88 in four ECS T10 Dresden matches, while also scoring 45 runs. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in VIK vs ICAB Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood (VIK) - 352 points

Zeeshan Sahi (VIK) - 295 points

Naga Mahanandhi (ICAB) - 276 points

Rohit Grover (ICAB) - 227 points

Ketan Shetty (ICAB) - 203 points

Important Stats for VIK vs ICAB Dream11 prediction team

Zahid Mahmood: 60 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 260.00 and ER - 7.00

Zeeshan Sahi: 45 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 225.00 and ER - 5.88

Naga Mahanandhi: 28 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 140.00 and ER - 8.00

Rohit Grover: 70 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 129.63 and ER - 7.33

Ketan Shetty: 5 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.17

VIK vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

VIK vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zamir Haider, Zahid Mahmood, Akhil Garje, Naga Mahanandhi, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Rohit Grover, Shahbaz Muhammad, Zeeshan Sahi, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Zahid Mahmood.

VIK vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zamir Haider, Zahid Mahmood, Arun Kumar, Naga Mahanandhi, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Rohit Grover, Shahbaz Muhammad, Ehsan Latif, Zeeshan Sahi, Anvesh Narisetty.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Sahi.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far