VIK vs USCM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 17 and 18

FC Viktoria Berlin will take on USC Magdeburg in the 17th and 18th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Friday.

Both FC Viktoria Berlin and USC Magdeburg have had similar campaigns. After playing six matches each, both sides have three victories to their name. While USC Magdeburg are third in the table courtesy of their higher net run rate, FC Viktoria Berlin are fourth.

FC Viktoria Berlin suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of ICA Berlin in their most recent matches. Meanwhile, USC Magdeburg defeated RC Dresden by five runs in their last encounter.

VIK vs USCM Probable Playing 11 Today

VIK XI

Zamir Haider, Shahbaz Muhammad, Waleed Aslam, Akhil Garje, Asif Sayed, Naeem Yousaf, Parshant Godara, Talal Khan, Zeeshan Sahi, Andi Mirza, Shoib Akhtar.

USCM XI

Deepak Nandakumar, Farhad Billimoria, SaiVivek Jeevangekar, Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Manideep Allu, Prajeshvar Karthikeyan, Mick Murray, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Nikhil Koneri.

Match Details

VIK vs USCM, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 17 and 18

Date and Time: August 5, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s VIK vs USCM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Haider is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest scorer for his side with 99 runs at a strike rate of 225.

Batters

Z Mahmood is the highest scorer for his team. He has amassed 134 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 147.25. Z Mahmood has also taken seven wickets at an average of 9.57.

All-rounders

R Podishetti is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 152 runs at an average of 30.40 and at a strike rate of 161.70. R Podishetti has also scalped six wickets and should be the first-choice captaincy pick for your VIK vs USCM Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Z Sahi will be tasked with leading the bowling unit for his team. He is the joint highest wicket-taker with seven wickets for his side. Sahi has bowled at an average of 14.85.

Top 5 best players to pick in VIK vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

Z Mahmood (VIK) – 485 points

R Podishetti (USCM) – 468 points

Z Sahi (VIK) – 329 points

V Reddy Budati (USCM) – 243 points

R Choudary Movva (USCM) – 242 points

Important stats for VIK vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

Z Mahmood: 134 runs and 7 wickets

R Podishetti: 152 runs and 6 wickets

Z Sahi: 49 runs and 7 wickets

V Reddy Budati: 6 wickets

R Choudary Movva: 41 runs and 5 wickets

VIK vs USCM Dream11 Prediction Today

VIK vs USCM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Haider, S Jeevangekar, Z Mahmood, A Garje, G Tangirala, R Podishetti, R Choudhary Movva, Z Sahi, V Reddy Budati, E Latif, M Murray,

Captain: R Podishetti Vice-Captain: Z Mahmood

VIK vs USCM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Haider, S Jeevangekar, Z Mahmood, A Garje, G Tangirala, R Podishetti, R Choudhary Movva, S Ali, Z Sahi, V Reddy Budati, E Latif.

Captain: Z Sahi Vice-Captain: R Movva

