VIK vs USGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden T10, Match 11

The 11th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will see FC Viktoria 89 (VIK) squaring off against USG Chemnitz (USGC) at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden on Wednesday, August 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the VIK vs USGC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start.

USG Chemnitz are expected to pose a strong challenge, but FC Viktoria 89 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

VIK vs USGC Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will be played on August 16 at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VIK vs USGC, Match 11

Date and Time: 16th August 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Stadium, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between ACB Kombats and RC Dresden, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

VIK vs USGC Form Guide

VIK - Will be playing their first match

USGC - Will be playing their first match

VIK vs USGC Probable Playing XI

VIK Playing XI

No injury updates

Waleed Aslam (c), Z Mohamd, Asif Sayed, Talal Khan, Raza Amar, Zahid Mahmood, Haider Ali, Asim Rehman (wk), Zamir Haider, B Hussain- II, Shahid Ali

USGC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ananthu Ajikumar, Varun Soraganvi, M Suleman (c), Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir Andar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda (wk), Akash Chougale, Anurag Adiraju, A Granagha, Saranraj Nambusubramaniyan, Saeedullah Amarkheal

VIK vs USGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Haider

Z Haider is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rehman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Udayan

Y Yarravarapu and S Udayan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Amniullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Z Mahmood

Z Sahi and Z Mahmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. E Momand is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Ajikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Latif and A Ajikumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Adiraju is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

VIK vs USGC match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Mahmood

Z Mahmood will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy.

E Momand

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Momand as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for VIK vs USGC, Match 11

E Momand

Z Sahi

Z Mahmood

A Ajikumar

Z Haider

FC Viktoria 89 vs USG Chemnitz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

FC Viktoria 89 vs USG Chemnitz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Haider

Batters: S Udayan, S Amniullah, Y Yarravarapu

All-rounders: E Momand (vc), Z Mahmood (c), Z Sahi, V Soraganvi

Bowlers: A Ajikumar, E Latif, E Adiraju

FC Viktoria 89 vs USG Chemnitz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Haider

Batters: S Udayan, Y Yarravarapu

All-rounders: E Momand, Z Mahmood (c), Z Sahi (vc), S Ali

Bowlers: A Ajikumar, E Latif, E Adiraju, G Khan