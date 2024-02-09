VIP vs DUB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 9, 2024

The Desert Vipers (VIP) will square off against the Dubai Capitals (DUB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (February 9). This VIP vs DUB clash will be the 27th fixture of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024.

The Desert Vipers are coming off a heavy loss against the MI Emirates. The bowlers struggled a bit as the Emirates posted 188 on the board. In reply, the Vipers kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 158/8 to lose the game by 30 runs.

The Dubai Capitals have also lost their previous fixture. The bowlers did an outstanding job of restricting the Gulf Giants to 126/9. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they got bundled out on 107, 19 short of the target.

Both the Vipers and the Capitals will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday. Here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the VIP vs DUB clash.

#3 Olly Stone (DUB) – 7 Credits

Olly Stone celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Olly Stone was incredible with the ball for the Dubai Capitals in their last game against the Gulf Giants. He came in to bowl as a first change and wreaked havoc in the Giants’ camp. He bowled an outstanding spell and troubled the Giants with his swing.

Stone picked up four wickets to derail the Giants. He conceded only 14 runs in his four overs, which included a maiden. Stone is a real threat with the new ball and is a good pick for your Dream11 side for the VIP vs DUB clash.

#2 Alex Hales (VIP) – 9 Credits

Alex Hales during BBL - Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

The Vipers’ batters struggled to get going in their last game against the MI Emirates. Chasing 189, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 158/8. Alex Hales opened the batting and fell cheaply on six off seven balls in the second over.

Hales has had a decent tournament so far. The right-handed opening batter has scored 195 runs in eight outings at an average of 24.38. He is a dangerous player once he gets going and is a handy pick as captain or vice-captain for the VIP vs DUB contest.

#1 Mohammad Amir (VIP) – 8.5 Credits

Mohammad Amir celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Desert Vipers)

The Desert Vipers elected to bowl first against the MI Emirates on Sunday. Their bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate but Mohammad Amir stood out for them. He bowled beautifully with the new ball and in the death overs.

Amir picked up the big wickets of Waseem Muhammad and Ambati Rayudu and conceded only 29 runs in his four overs. The left-arm quick has bagged 11 wickets in seven games in the ILT20 2024 so far and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side.

