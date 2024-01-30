VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – January 30, 2024

The 15th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Desert Vipers lock horns against the MI Emirates. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will be hosting this VIP vs EMI game on Tuesday, January 30.

The Desert Vipers are coming off a loss against the Sharjah Warriors. The bowlers struggled a bit as the Warriors posted 174 on the board. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 167/7 to fall short by seven runs.

The MI Emirates, meanwhile, are on a four-match winning streak. They beat the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their previous fixture. The Knight Riders set a target of 189 to MI Emirates which they chased in 19 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Ahead of the VIP vs EMI clash, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (VIP) – 9 Credits

Wanindu Hasaranga in action (Image Courtesy: X/Desert Vipers)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been sensational for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 2024. He is contributing with both bat and ball in the tournament. He had a good outing with the ball against the Sharjah Warriors.

He picked up three wickets and conceded 30 runs in his four overs. He missed out with the bat as he departed after scoring six runs off four balls. He is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

#2 Waseem Muhammad (EMI) – 7 Credits

Waseem Muhammad in action (Image Courtesy: Press release)

Waseem Muhammad put in a match-winning performance for MI Emirates against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Chasing 189, Waseem opened for MI Emirates and played a brilliant knock. He scored 87* off 61 balls and helped his side chase down the total with an over to spare.

Waseem’s knock comprised eight boundaries and three maximums. Waseem is back in form and you can rely on him to score big in the upcoming VIP vs EMI clash.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 Credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Nicholas Pooran, MI Emirates’ skipper, is in rich form with the bat in the International League T20 2024. He has scored 181 runs in five games at a strike rate of 157.39 and averages a hefty 45.45 in the competition.

Pooran played a very good cameo to help his side chase down 189 set by the Knight Riders. He scored a 19-ball 33 cameo, hitting three boundaries and two maximums. With the kind of form he is in, you can’t look beyond Pooran to be the captain of your Dream11 side for the VIP vs EMI game.

