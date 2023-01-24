VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the ILT20 2023 will see Desert Vipers (VIP) take on the MI Emirates (EMI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction.

The Desert Vipers are one of the teams to beat in the competition with three wins in four matches. Alex Hales has been sensational with the bat for the Vipers, with the duo of Benny Howell and Wanindu Hasaranga impressing with the ball.

MI Emirates have a similar record, with their bowling attack standing out in recent games. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, but the Vipers have a more balanced roster to fall back on.

With both teams looking to bounce back into winning ways, an intriguing game awaits at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

VIP vs EMI Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 15

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will lock horns in the 15th match of the ILT20 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VIP vs EMI, ILT20 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: 24th January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

VIP vs EMI pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 15

Abu Dhabi has hosted its fair share of high-scoring matches this season, with the average first-innings score reading 186. The previous game saw 428 runs being scored between the Capitals and Emirates. Pace has dominated proceedings, accounting for over two-thirds of the total wickets. The powerplay phase will also be key, with nearly 30 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs at the venue. As is the norm in the UAE, chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss given the dew factor.

Record in Abu Dhabi in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 186

2nd-innings score: 152

VIP vs EMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

MI Emirates injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Emirates.

MI Emirates probable playing 11

Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Fletcher/Samit Patel, Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Trent Boult.

Desert Vipers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Vipers.

Desert Vipers probable playing 11

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, Gus Atkinson and Wanindu Hasaranga.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (4 innings, 108 runs, Average: 36.00)

Nicholas Pooran has done relatively well in ILT20, scoring 108 runs in four innings. He has a good strike rate of 156.52, holding him in good stead. With Pooran looking to get back amongst the runs after a couple of sub-par knocks, he is a top pick for your VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (4 matches, 356 runs, Average: 118.67)

Alex Hales has been in sensational form for the Vipers with 356 runs in four matches. He is averaging 118.67 and has scored at least a fifty in each of his four innings so far. With Hales having ample experience of playing in the UAE, he is a good addition to your VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 14.33)

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best bowlers in the world and has started well in ILT20. He has six wickets in three matches at an average of 14.33. Although he was taken to the cleaners by Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Lynn in the previous game, Hasaranga can be backed to return to his best and make for a good pick in your VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Fazalhaq Farooqi (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 24.20)

Fazalhaq Farooqi is an exciting young pacer who can swing the ball effectively and also nail his yorkers in death overs. Farooqi is averaging 24.20 with the ball this season with five wickets to his name. With the conditions suiting Farooqi, he is a valuable pick for your VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

VIP vs EMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Colin Munro

Colin Munro has been decent for the Vipers, scoring 96 runs in four matches. Although he is averaging 24, his T20 strike rate of 140.87 holds him in high stead. With Munro coming into the game on the back of scores of 39 (23) and 56 (41) in his last two matches, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain of your VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

Will Smeed

Will Smeed is another exciting youngster in the MI Emirates side with a T20 strike rate in excess of 130. He has not had the best of campaigns so far, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. But with Smeed capable of taking on the bowling from ball one to good effect, he can be backed as a captaincy pick in your VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alex Hales 356 runs in 4 matches Imran Tahir 5 wickets in 4 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 6 wickets in 3 matches Nicholas Pooran 108 runs in 4 matches Colin Munro 96 runs in 4 innings

VIP vs EMI match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 15

Tom Curran has been used as a genuine all-rounder by the Desert Vipers, promoting him as a pinch-hitter on a few occasions. Curran's real value lies in his bowling given his ability to take wickets in death overs. With Curran likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your VIP vs EMI Dream11 prediction team.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batter: Alex Hales, Najibullah Zadran, Colin Munro (c), Will Smeed (vc)

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sheldon Cottrell, Fazalhaq Farooqi

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (c), Sam Billings

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Colin Munro, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Gus Atkinson, Imran Tahir

