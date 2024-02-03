VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 3, 2024

The 19th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Desert Vipers (VIP) take on the Gulf Giants (GUL). This VIP vs GUL clash will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (February 3).

The Desert Vipers lost to the Dubai Capitals in their last game, which was a thriller. After being asked to bat first, the Vipers posted 169 on the board. The bowlers picked up six wickets and took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves to finish on the losing side.

The Gulf Giants, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their previous fixture. The Giants kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 161/6. The Knight Riders then chased down the total with six wickets in hand.

Both the Vipers and the Giants will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday. Ahead of the VIP vs GUL contest, here is a look at the players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Alex Hales (VIP) – 9 Credits

Expand Tweet

Alex Hales gave a solid start for the Desert Vipers against the Dubai Capitals. He opened the batting alongside Rohan Mustafa and played some lovely strokes. The Englishman scored 49 off 32 balls before falling in the 14th over.

Hales’ knock comprised two boundaries and four maximums. He missed out on a well-deserved half-century by a single run. He will be looking to carry forward his rich form and score big in the upcoming VIP vs GUL clash on Saturday.

#2 Chris Lynn (GUL) – 8.5 Credits

Chris Lynn in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gulf Giants)

Chris Lynn was the standout performer for the Gulf Giants against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Batting at three, Lynn held the innings nicely from one end and scored 67 off 48 balls to help his side get a competitive total.

Lynn hit six boundaries and three massive sixes. Lynn has scored 167 runs in three outings in the ILT20 2024 so far, averaging 55.67. With the kind of form he is in, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the VIP vs GUL game.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (VIP) – 9 Credits

Wanindu Hasaranga in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Wanindu Hasaranga is having a fantastic season with the ball in hand for the Desert Vipers. The leggie has already picked up nine scalps in six games at an impressive average of 16.67.

Hasaranga scored 12 off seven balls against the Dubai Capitals and was good with the ball as well. He bowled beautifully to register figures of 2/25 in his four overs. He can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

Poll : Which of these players will earn more points on Saturday? Wanindu Hasaranga Alex Hales 0 votes