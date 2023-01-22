VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the ILT20 2023 will see Desert Vipers (VIP) take on the Gulf Giants (GUL) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction.

Both the Vipers and Giants are unbeaten in ILT20 with three wins each so far. While the Vipers have relied on Alex Hales to deliver the goods with the bat, the Giants have looked brilliant with both the bat and ball under the leadership of James Vince. The addition of Chris Lynn has boosted their firepower, with the Giants boasting a balanced roster.

However, the Vipers have been in sublime form, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Tom Curran holding the key on the bowling front. With both sides looking to cement their place at the top of the points table, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Dubai.

VIP vs GUL Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 12

The Desert Vipers and the Gulf Giants will lock horns in the 12th match of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VIP vs GUL, ILT20 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: 22nd January 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

VIP vs GUL pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 12

The pitch in Dubai is a good batting track with the average first-innings total being 162. There has been ample help for both pacers and spinners, with the previous game only seeing 268 runs being scored. Spinners accounted for more than half the wickets in the last game, holding them in good stead. Chasing could be the preferred option, given the record at the venue.

Record in Dubai in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 162

2nd-innings score: 145

VIP vs GUL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gulf Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gulf Giants.

Gulf Giants probable playing 11

Rehan Ahmed, James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Sanchit Sharma and Richard Gleeson.

Desert Vipers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Vipers.

Desert Vipers probable playing 11

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, Gus Atkinson and Wanindu Hasaranga.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (2 innings, 84 runs, Average: 84.00)

Sam Billings has been in fine form for the Vipers, scoring 84 runs in three matches, including a fifty. He has a strike rate in excess of 130 in this format and has good technique against both pace and spin. With Billings capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs, he is a top pick for your VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (25 off 25 balls vs Dubai Capitals)

Chris Lynn had a sub-par start to his ILT20 campaign with 25 runs off 25 balls against the Capitals. However, Lynn comes into the tournament on the back of a brilliant BBL campaign with the Strikers, scoring 416 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate in excess of 130. With Lynn having some experience in the UAE conditions, he is a must-have in your VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 7.80)

Wanindu Hasaranga has not missed a beat in ILT20 with the ball, picking up five wickets in just two matches. He is averaging 7.80 with the ball, with his economy rate of 5.57 holding him in good stead. With Hasaranga capable of adding value with the bat, he is another must-have in your VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Gleeson (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 15.25)

Richard Gleeson has been the best pacer for the Giants, picking up four wickets in three matches. He has a bowling average of 15.25 in ILT20, using his pace and variations to good effect. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Gleeson is a top pick for your VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

VIP vs GUL match captain and vice-captain choices

Colin Munro

Colin Munro hit some form in the previous game, scoring 56 runs off just 41 balls against the Knight Riders. He is a proven performer with a lot of experience under his belt. Given his recent form in the BBL and ability against pace and spin, Munro is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince has been sensational with the bat for the Giants, scoring 224 runs in three matches. He has scored a fifty in every ILT20 game this season and has anchored the batting to perfection. With Vince in sublime form coming into the game, he is a top captaincy pick for your VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats James Vince 224 runs in 3 matches Rehan Ahmed 5 wickets in 3 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 5 wickets in 2 matches Alex Hales 257 runs in 3 matches Sam Billings 84 runs in 2 innings

VIP vs GUL match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 12

Shimron Hetmyer has done well with the bat for the Giants, scoring 57 runs in three matches. His strike rate of 183.87 truly sets him apart. With Hetmyer bound to take up the floater's role in the side, he is a top pick for your VIP vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, click here!

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), James Vince

All-rounders: David Wiese, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, James Vince (vc), Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Gus Atkinson

Poll : 0 votes