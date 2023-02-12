VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for International League T20, Final

Desert Vipers (VIP) will lock horns with Gulf Giants (GUL) in the final of the International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VIP vs GUL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the final.

Both Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers have been the two best sides in the inaugural edition of the International League T20 this year. Both sides picked up seven wins from their 10 league matches but Gulf Giants finished on top because they lost only once and had 16 points under their belt. Meanwhile, the Vipers had to settle for second after losing thrice and collecting 14 points.

The two sides came face-to-face in Qualifier 1 and the Vipers edged the Giants to directly qualify for the final after winning by 19 runs. The Giants then defeated MI Emirates by four wickets in the second qualifier to book a final date with the Vipers. This will prove to be an intriguing contest.

VIP vs GUL Match Details, Final

The final of the International League T20 will be played on February 12 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VIP vs GUL, International League T20, Final

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

VIP vs GUL Pitch Report

The Dubai International Stadium has been fairly decent to bat on and we’ve seen some high scores on this ground. Among bowlers, pacers and swing bowlers are expected to find assistance on this track with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 169.67

Average second innings score: 164.33

VIP vs GUL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Desert Vipers: W-L-W-W-L

Gulf Giants: W-W-W-W-NR

VIP vs GUL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Desert Vipers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Desert Vipers Probable Playing 11

AD Hales, C Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, W Hasaranga, Rohan Mustafa, Sam Billings, TK Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, AAP Atkinson, and L Wood.

Gulf Giants Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Gulf Giants Probable Playing 11

Shimron Hetmyer, CA Lynn, JM Vince (c), Gerhard Erasmus, D Wiese, Sanchit Sharma, CR Brathwaite, Colin de Grandhomme, CJ Jordan, Qais Ahmad, Aayan Afzal Khan

VIP vs GUL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sam Billings (11 matches, 254 runs, Strike Rate: 112.39)

Sam Billings is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in top form for his side and has scored 254 runs in 11 games at an average of 31.75.

Top Batter pick

Alex Hales (11 matches, 468 runs, Strike Rate: 152.44)

Alex Hales has had a fantastic tournament. He is the leading run-scorer of the International League T20 and has amassed 468 runs at an average of 52. He also has a fantastic strike rate of over 152.

Top All-rounder pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (8 matches, 60 runs and 14 wickets)

Despite playing only eight games, Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 14 scalps. He has a bowling average of 14.93. Hasaranga has also chipped in with 60 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler pick

Sheldon Cottrell (10 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.33)

Sheldon Cottrell has also done well with the ball in hand. He has been able to pick up 12 dismissals in the competition and has maintained an economy of 8.33.

VIP vs GUL match captain and vice-captain choices

David Wiese

David Wiese has been in top form for the Gulf Giants and has been instrumental with both the bat as well as the ball. He has amassed 103 runs at a strike rate of over 114. More importantly, the Namibian all-rounder has picked up 18 wickets in 10 matches at a stellar economy rate of 6.60.

He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your VIP vs GUL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan is the leading wicket-taker in the entire tournament. He has been able to pick up 19 dismissals in just nine games. He has maintained a brilliant economy rate of 7.38 and Jordan has also scored 61 runs at a strike rate of over 156.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VIP vs GUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Chris Jordan 61 runs and 19 wickets 765 points David Wiese 103 runs and 18 wickets 741 points Alex Hales 468 runs 699 points James Vince 425 runs 632 points Wanindu Hasaranga 60 runs and 14 wickets 593 points

VIP vs GUL match expert tips

Both David Wiese and Chris Jordan have been in extraordinary form in multiple departments. They can prove to be a safe captaincy pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, James Vince, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell

