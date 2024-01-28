VIP vs SJH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 28, 2024

The 13th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Desert Vipers (VIP) take on the Sharjah Warriors (SJH). This VIP vs SJH game will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The Desert Vipers are coming off a loss against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only managed to post 154 on the board. Their bowlers failed to deliver as the Knight Riders chased down the total with six wickets in hand in the 18th over.

The Sharjah Warriors also lost their previous game. The bowlers went on a journey as the MI Emirates posted 180 on the board. The batters faltered in the chase as they got bundled out on 74 to lose the game by a heavy margin of 106 runs.

Both the Vipers and the Warriors will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday. Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the VIP vs SJH contest.

#3 Johnson Charles (SJH) – 7.5 Credits

Johnson Charles in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Johnson Charles is the leading run-scorer for the Sharjah Warriors in the ongoing ILT20 2024 and has amassed 151 runs in three games at an average of 50.33. He has already hit 14 boundaries and nine maximums so far and looks in great form.

Charles missed out in the Warriors’ last game against the MI Emirates. He was knocked over by Akeal Hosein on one in the very first over. Despite that, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the VIP vs SJH clash.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana (SJH) – 8 Credits

Maheesh Theekshana in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

Maheesh Theekshana has been in a rich run of form with the ball in the International League T20 2024. The mystery spinner of Sharjah Warriors has picked up seven scalps in three games and averages 11.14.

Theekshana cleaned up well-set Andre Fletcher of MI Emirates in their last game and registered figures of 1/31. With the way he is bowling, you can rely on him to earn you points in the VIP vs SJH game on Sunday.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (VIP) – 9 credits

Wanindu Hasaranga in action (Image Courtesy: X/Desert Vipers)

Desert Vipers’ Wanindu Hasaranga has been the standout performer for his side in the competition. He has always been economical and has played some handy knocks for the Vipers.

In their loss to the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Hasaranga scored 14 off eight balls and was outstanding with the ball. He bowled a brilliant spell and picked up two wickets. Hasaranga conceded only 12 runs in his four-over spell and is a good pick in your Dream11 side.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? Maheesh Theekshana Johnson Charles 0 votes