VK vs TOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada 2023, Match 2

The second match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 will be played on Friday at the CAA Centre Stadium in Ontario between Vancouver Knights (VK) and Toronto Nationals (TOR). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VK vs TOR Dream11 prediction for today's Global T20 Canada 2023 game.

Vancouver Knights are one of the most successful teams in the competition, having reached the finals in the previous two editions and won the inaugural edition in 2018. They have players like Fakhar Zaman, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Nationals, led by Colin Munro, had a talented squad that included Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Shahid Afridi, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Jonathan Smit.

A thrilling battle is expected between these two sides when they face off in the second game of the tournament.

VK vs TOR, Match Details

The second match of the Global T20 Canada 2023 between Vancouver Knights and Toronto Nationals will be played on July 21 at the CAA Centre Stadium in Ontario.

The game is set to take place at 08:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VK vs TOR, Match 2, Global T20 Canada 2023

Date & Time: July 21, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: CAA Centre Stadium, Ontario, Canada

Live Streaming: Fancode

VK vs TOR Pitch Report

The track at the CAA Centre Stadium is a belter that has traditionally helped batters. Pacers may not get much help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners can be crucial in the middle overs. Batting first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.

VK vs TOR Form Guide (This Tournament)

Vancouver Knights: Yet to play

Toronto Nationals: Yet to play

VK vs TOR Probable Playing 11 today

Vancouver Knights injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Vancouver Knights Probable Playing XI :

Fakhar Zaman, Reeza Hendricks, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Rassie van der-Dussen, Najibullah-Zadran, Corbin Bosch, Harsh Thaker, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Ruben Trumpelmann, Naveen-ul-Haq

Toronto Nationals injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Toronto Nationals Probable Playing XI :

Colin Munro, Saim Ayub, Jonathan Smit, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Nicholas Kirton, Hamza Tariq (wk), Shahid Afridi, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Rommel Shahzad, Sarmad Anwar, Zaman Khan

VK vs TOR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vritiya Aravind

Vritiya Aravind is a good option for the wicketkeeper's position in your Dream11 fantasy team. He is also in fine form with the bat.

Top Batter Pick

Rassie van der-Dussen (208 runs in 5 matches; S.R: 164.24)

Rassie van der-Dussen is technically a sound batter and is well-known for his ability to put up a big score with the bat. He has scored 208 runs at an average of 52.00 in five GT Canada games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shahid Afridi (121 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches; E.R: 7.15 )

Shahid Afridi is an experienced all-rounder who has been a consistent performer for Toronto Nationals. He has scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 186.15 in six matches and has also proven himself to be a wicket-taking bowler with seven wickets to his name. Given his skill set, a decent showing from him in this game is to be expected.

Top Bowler Pick

FazalHaq Farooqi (27 wickets in 24 T20I matches; E.R: 6.50)

FazalHaq Farooqi's swinging deliveries have been superb, driving batters to make errors. He has taken 27 wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in 24 T20I games, making her an obvious must-have for your fantasy team.

VK vs TOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Colin Munro

Colin Munro is an explosive batter who is noted for accelerating the inning in the very initial overs. He has more than 1700 runs in the T20 format and could be a good captaincy pick for today's game.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is a key player in the Vancouver Knights lineup who has been in good form recently. He will look to keep his form going to continue to assist his side get off to a solid start, and he is an outstanding pick for vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks for VK vs TOR Dream11 fantasy cricket

Reeza Hendricks

Najibullah-Zadran

Jonathan Smit

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

Corbin Bosch

VK vs TOR match expert tips 2nd match

Shahid Afridi has been a consistent performer, providing crucial breakthroughs for his side when needed and has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs with the bat and is expected to do so again.

VK vs TOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

VK vs TOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der-Dussen, Fakhar Zaman

All-Rounders: Shahid Afridi, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Corbin Bosch

Bowlers: FazalHaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Zaman Khan

VK vs TOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

VK vs TOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der-Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Fakhar Zaman

All-Rounders: Shahid Afridi, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Corbin Bosch

Bowlers: FazalHaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Junaid Siddique